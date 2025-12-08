ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Nab Duo Behind Drone That Violated Amarnath Yatra’s Restricted Zone In Kashmir

Pilgrims ride horses as they proceed on their journey towards the holy cave of Amarnath from the Baltal base camp, in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. ( IANS )

Srinagar: Police achieved a breakthrough by identifying and apprehending two persons behind the drone that violated the no-flying zone during the Amarnath Yatra in the Valley.

Between July 1 to August 10, authorities had imposed heightened security measures following the Pahalgam terror attack and declared Pahalgam and Baltal routes as ‘no- flying zone’ from July 1 following the Pahalgam terror attack. The helicopter services were also banned for the Hindu pilgrimage to ensure foolproof security of the yatra that saw thousands of devotees trekking up the mountains to undertake the yatra.

A police officer said that a drone illegally operated over the notified area on July 12 was brought down by security forces using soft-kill methods to avert any potential threat to the Amarnath Yatra.