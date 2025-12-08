Police Nab Duo Behind Drone That Violated Amarnath Yatra’s Restricted Zone In Kashmir
A police officer said that a drone illegally operated over the notified area on July 12 was brought down by security forces using soft-kill methods.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 11:21 PM IST
Srinagar: Police achieved a breakthrough by identifying and apprehending two persons behind the drone that violated the no-flying zone during the Amarnath Yatra in the Valley.
Between July 1 to August 10, authorities had imposed heightened security measures following the Pahalgam terror attack and declared Pahalgam and Baltal routes as ‘no- flying zone’ from July 1 following the Pahalgam terror attack. The helicopter services were also banned for the Hindu pilgrimage to ensure foolproof security of the yatra that saw thousands of devotees trekking up the mountains to undertake the yatra.
A police officer said that a drone illegally operated over the notified area on July 12 was brought down by security forces using soft-kill methods to avert any potential threat to the Amarnath Yatra.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal said that a team of technical experts conducted a detailed forensic examination of the drone to retrieve operational data and identify the operators behind it.
Two persons identified as Owais Muneer Khan and Farooz Ahmad Nengroo hailing from Srinagar were found behind operating the drone without any permission in the restricted zone. “Both the accused have been apprehended and produced before the Court and charge-sheeted in the case,” the police official added.
