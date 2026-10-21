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Police Forces Across Country Should Work Together To Make India Drug-Free: Shah

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 21, 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said drug abuse threatens future generations and provides financial support to organisations involved in anti-national activities as he asked police forces across the country to ensure elimination of narcotics by the end of 2029. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a deadline of December 31, 2029 for elimination of narcotics in the country.

Paying homage to police martyrs at the National Police Memorial here on Police Commemoration Day, Shah said the remaining months of 2026, along with 2027, 2028 and 2029, would be devoted to a united fight against drugs.

He described the target as a major national priority, warning that drug abuse threatens future generations, places an undue burden on the economy and provides financial support to organisations involved in anti-national activities. Police forces across the country should work toward the government's goal of a drug-free India, he said, stressing the campaign was essential to protect the country's future generations. The minister noted that the country has eliminated decades of Naxalism by March 31, 2026, crediting Chhattisgarh Police, the Central Armed Police Forces, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CoBRA for their role in combating insurgency.