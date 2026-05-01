Police Find Skeletal Remains Of Woman 'Killed' 34 Years Ago In Ahmedabad, Send Them For Forensic Test
Police said important evidence has been found; correct identification will be done and further legal action taken after DNA testing of the human remains.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 11:46 AM IST|
Updated : May 1, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch on Thursday recovered the skeletal remains of a woman who was suspected to have been murdered in Ahmedabad's Vatva area 34 years ago. The police exhumed the remains from a 20-foot-deep house pit and sent them for forensic examination.
ACP (Crime Branch) Bharat Patel said that although this case is very old, important evidence has been found based on technical and scientific investigation. After DNA testing of the human remains, the correct identification and further legal action will be taken. Strict action will be taken against all the accused involved in this matter.
Case background
According to sources, the victim, Farzana, was married in Surat, but got divorced after a year. Later, she returned to her father's house at Dholka and then started living in Ahmedabad. She was rumoured to have been involved in prostitution and had relationships with many men. In Ahmedabad, she met Samsuddin and fell in love with him. Later, the two got married.
Sources said even after marriage, when Farzana's behaviour did not change, Samsuddin hatched a conspiracy to kill her and discussed the plan with his brother Iqbal and friend Abdul Karim. Karim's acquaintance Sadia Bibi too was included in this plan. Since Bibi lived alone, the plan was made to kill her at her house. Farzana and Samsuddin stayed there at night.
At midnight, sources said, all four accused allegedly strangled Farzana to death. Before the murder, a pit was dug outside Sadia Bibi's house. After the murder, the body was hidden in the pit and covered with brickwork. During this entire incident, a relative of Sadia Bibi witnessed this scene, whom the accused threatened to kill.
ACP Patel said the woman's husband and his brother have been detained for questioning while other suspects are no longer alive. Since the brother of Farzana is alive, the identity will be confirmed through DNA test, the police said.
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