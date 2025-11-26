ETV Bharat / bharat

Greater Noida Wife Burning: Gruesome Details Of Nikki Bhati's Murder Emerge In Charge Sheet

New Delhi/Noida: The 500-page charge sheet, filed in the judicial magistrate's court on Monday by Kasna police station in the August 21 burning-to-death of Nikki Bhati (26) in Sirsa village of ​​Greater Noida, provides a detailed, step-by-step insight into what has now turned into a gruesome murder case.

The charge sheet names Nikki's husband Vipin, his mother Daya, his father Satbir and his elder brother Rohit as co-conspirators in the case, under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy). All four accused are currently in jail, said defense lawyers Udham Singh Tongad and Dinesh Kumar Kalson.

The police have also revealed that the lighter was provided by mother-in-law Daya, even as her son — Nikki's husband Vipin — poured thinner on the victim and set her on fire. These revelations are based on the statement of Nikki's six-year-old son.

The son, who is being presented as a witness, said that on the fateful day, his father entered the room and began assaulting his mother. During this, the father poured some kind of oil on Nikki. After this, the grandmother gave Vipin a lighter, and he set Nikki on fire. The accused then escaped through a neighbour's house, only to return sometime later to alert people about the fire.

Station House Officer of Kasna police station, Dharmendra Shukla, said that the investigation is still ongoing. All evidence collected by the forensic team at the scene was sent to Ghaziabad for examination, and their report is included in the charge sheet.