Greater Noida Wife Burning: Gruesome Details Of Nikki Bhati's Murder Emerge In Charge Sheet
The 500-page charge sheet makes the case against husband Vipin, his mother Daya, his father Satbir and his elder brother Rohit as co-conspirators.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: The 500-page charge sheet, filed in the judicial magistrate's court on Monday by Kasna police station in the August 21 burning-to-death of Nikki Bhati (26) in Sirsa village of Greater Noida, provides a detailed, step-by-step insight into what has now turned into a gruesome murder case.
The charge sheet names Nikki's husband Vipin, his mother Daya, his father Satbir and his elder brother Rohit as co-conspirators in the case, under BNS sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy). All four accused are currently in jail, said defense lawyers Udham Singh Tongad and Dinesh Kumar Kalson.
The police have also revealed that the lighter was provided by mother-in-law Daya, even as her son — Nikki's husband Vipin — poured thinner on the victim and set her on fire. These revelations are based on the statement of Nikki's six-year-old son.
The son, who is being presented as a witness, said that on the fateful day, his father entered the room and began assaulting his mother. During this, the father poured some kind of oil on Nikki. After this, the grandmother gave Vipin a lighter, and he set Nikki on fire. The accused then escaped through a neighbour's house, only to return sometime later to alert people about the fire.
Station House Officer of Kasna police station, Dharmendra Shukla, said that the investigation is still ongoing. All evidence collected by the forensic team at the scene was sent to Ghaziabad for examination, and their report is included in the charge sheet.
The charge sheet states that Nikki Bhati and her sister Kanchan (29) — who is married to Vipin's elder brother Rohit — were both educated, and ran a beauty parlor from their in-laws' home. To promote their work, they created videos and Reels to share on social media platforms, which was unacceptable to their conservative in-laws. This resulted in frequent fights, at the end of which, both sisters had left their in-laws' house, only returning after a panchayat intervention days before the murder.
After the incident on August 21, husband Vipin and his family members carried the dying Nikki to Fortis Hospital in Greater Noida, and from there to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where she passed away. According to police, they did this to fool the police into believing their story — that Nikki had been injured in an LPG cylinder blast.
However, after Kanchan filed a complaint, the police quickly rounded up the four accused, who gave up further details during interrogation.
"The police have relied on scientific investigation to prepare this charge sheet. The evidence includes witness statements, scientific investigation reports, call record details, and video evidence from the scene. All of these are a key part of the charge sheet, proving that this was not just an accident."
