ETV Bharat / bharat

Student Suicide: RPI (A), Bharat Mukti Morcha Workers Protest Outside IIT Bombay; Detained

Police personnel stand guard outside IIT Bombay after the recent death by suicide of a second year B Tech student Sahil Wakode, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026 ( PTI )

Mumbai: Police on Tuesday detained dozens of activists belonging to the RPI (A) and Bharat Mukti Morcha after they staged a protest outside the main gate of IIT Bombay over the death of 22-year-old student Sahil Wakode, an official said. The protesters, carrying placards and shouting slogans, demanded justice for the deceased student and sought the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Protesters from the Bharat Mukti Morcha gathered outside the main campus gate without permission. They were immediately removed from the spot, taken into preventive custody, and brought to the Powai police station for further legal proceedings," a senior police official said.

Shortly after, workers of the Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) also assembled near the gate, shouting slogans in support of Wakode. Police personnel moved in swiftly to clear the area and detained them as well, the official added.

Meanwhile, opinions among students on campus were divided over the ongoing agitations. Utkarsh Gangwar, a mechanical engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, dismissed allegations of institutional prejudice while acknowledging student grievances against certain faculty members.

"There is no caste-based discrimination against students at IIT Bombay. However, there is some resentment among students regarding Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, as his strict rules occasionally cause discomfort," he claimed.