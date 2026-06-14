ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Detain Ram Mandir Employee Over Embezzlement Of Temple Donations

Devotees attend the Flag hosting ceremony on the 'Shikhar' (spire) of Mata Bhagwati Temple situated within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, in Ayodhya. ( ANI photo )

Ayodhya: Police took a Ram Mandir employee into custody on Saturday night in a case related to the embezzlement of temple donations.

The employee was detained following recovery of Rs 10 lakh in cash during raids at his residence. Further investigation revealed that the employee had purchased a plot of land worth Rs 40 lakh where construction work is currently underway, raising suspicion over his conduct.

The police raids came after the government led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fund embezzlement on the recommendation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to sources, police raided the residence of an employee located in the Minapur Phagauli hamlet under the Rudauli Kotwali police station area. The police are questioning the employee, whose duties involved handling temple offerings. The trust has, however, maintained silence on the matter, and the police have not issued any statement in the case.