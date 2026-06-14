Police Detain Ram Mandir Employee Over Embezzlement Of Temple Donations
Police have taken a Ram Mandir employee into custody after the recovery of Rs 10 lakh in cash during raids at his residence.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Ayodhya: Police took a Ram Mandir employee into custody on Saturday night in a case related to the embezzlement of temple donations.
The employee was detained following recovery of Rs 10 lakh in cash during raids at his residence. Further investigation revealed that the employee had purchased a plot of land worth Rs 40 lakh where construction work is currently underway, raising suspicion over his conduct.
The police raids came after the government led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fund embezzlement on the recommendation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
According to sources, police raided the residence of an employee located in the Minapur Phagauli hamlet under the Rudauli Kotwali police station area. The police are questioning the employee, whose duties involved handling temple offerings. The trust has, however, maintained silence on the matter, and the police have not issued any statement in the case.
Mahipal Singh, the temple's former chief accounts officer, alleged that donation funds have been misappropriated, claiming that approximately Rs 7 crore were siphoned off. The CCTV footage related to the incident has, however, been deleted.
The employee who faced raids is associated with the trust and is responsible for counting temple offerings. Family members of the accused have admitted to the recovery of Rs 10 lakh in cash from the house in the police raid.
After the case, several political parties, including the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav, targeted the BJP on this issue.
On Saturday, the UP government constituted the SIT, assigning the investigation to several senior IAS officers, and sought a report within a week. Police officials are expecting that the interrogation of the employee could yield crucial information in the case.
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