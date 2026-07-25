ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Detain Our Members, Says CJP Mohd Junaid; Cops Deny Charge

People raise slogans during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Saturday, July 25, 2026. ( PTI )

Lucknow/ Meerut: A Ghaziabad resident volunteering at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest against alleged paper leaks at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has alleged that police detained his family members in Ghaziabad and harassed his relatives in Meerut because of his role in the agitation.

Mohammad Junaid, a volunteer providing free food and drinking water to protesters, told mediapersons at Jantar Mantar on Friday that UP Police took away his family members and seized their bank passbooks and PAN cards during a raid at his house. According to his family, police from Ghaziabad's Masoori police station reached their residence in Nahal village on Thursday evening and searched the premises.

They alleged that Junaid's father, Mustafa, was taken away by the police and that bank passbooks and PAN cards belonging to family members were also taken. Junaid's sister told the media that police asked her father to call Junaid and ask him to return home.