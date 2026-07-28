ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Crackdown On Protesting Students 'Worse Than Emergency': Akhilesh Yadav In Parliament

New Delhi: Opposition parties fear the entire government could be outsourced like the National Testing Agency, said Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday. "The BJP government doesn't give assurances, only 'jumlas'. I hope all the assurances made to the youth are fulfilled," he said while speaking on a debate on the proposed anti-paper leak (Amendment) Bill.

Yadav asserted that the recent protests led by Cockrach Janta Party in Delhi's Jantat Mantar were the "first student agitation to receive the support of parents".

Yadav said, "What happened in Delhi is worse than the Emergency; that time there was no 'electricity', now it is there," referring to the police crackdown and batons used against the students who protested in the national capital on July 20.