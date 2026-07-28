Police Crackdown On Protesting Students 'Worse Than Emergency': Akhilesh Yadav In Parliament
Yadav asserted that the recent protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar were the first student agitation to receive the support of parents.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition parties fear the entire government could be outsourced like the National Testing Agency, said Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday. "The BJP government doesn't give assurances, only 'jumlas'. I hope all the assurances made to the youth are fulfilled," he said while speaking on a debate on the proposed anti-paper leak (Amendment) Bill.
Yadav asserted that the recent protests led by Cockrach Janta Party in Delhi's Jantat Mantar were the "first student agitation to receive the support of parents".
Yadav said, "What happened in Delhi is worse than the Emergency; that time there was no 'electricity', now it is there," referring to the police crackdown and batons used against the students who protested in the national capital on July 20.
Yadav said that millions of youth initially demanded the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, a condition the Modi government met by forming a committee and subsequently removing him from office. "When the government gets worried, it accepts demands," he added.
Further, the MP alleged that the government has snatched rights of Dalits and backward classes in recruitments.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and make the existing law stricter and ensure tougher punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks and other malpractices.
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