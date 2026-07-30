Police Crackdown On LeT, Attaches Properties Of Five Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir
Jammu Kashmir Police attached properties of five Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists and secured proceedings against commander Mohd Qasim to disrupt terror funding and activities.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked down on properties of five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists operating out of Pakistan and secured proclamation proceedings against top LeT gun, Mohd Qasim.
The immovable properties belonging to five terrorists originally hailing from Jammu’s Mahore village were attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), said an official order. The case against them is filed in Police Station Mahore in Rajouri.
Police investigations found Alat Din alias Mir Bai, Ghulam Mohd Gamma, Mohd Ashraf, Shabir Ahmad and Bhar Din, all residents of Mahore went across the border for obtaining arms and ammunition training to wage war against India and to disrupt peace and tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir.
They have been missing since 1991 and had exfiltrated to Pakistan some years ago. “These persons are now working for Let outfit in Pakistan and are supplying arms/ammunition, money etc to promote terrorism in J&K, besides instigating, radicalising the youth for taking part in terror activities in the area,” said the order undersigned by Director general of police Nalin Prabhat.
In the last few years, Jammu witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in the mountainous Pir Panjal region, abetting the Line of Control. But the presence of troops both along the borders and in the Jammu region has given significant gains to security forces.
During investigations, police said the five terrorists were actively involved in reviving terrorist activities from across the border.
The police investigations revealed that the terrorists were attempting to sell their land, and “proceeds of such sale are intended to be used for furtherance of terrorist activities in the area."
Currently registered in the name of these terrorists, the properties fall within the ambit of “proceeds of terrorism” under Section 2(g) of UAPA, the order said.
The DGP accorded prior approval under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, attaching the land in the case registered at Police Station Mahore.
In a separate order, police have also secured proclamation proceedings against Lashkar terror commander Mohd Qasim. He is also based in Pakistan and has been reviving terror activities in the union.
Earlier, his property in the Reasi district was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as part of the investigation into terror cases linked to him. He is wanted in the 2022 Katra blast and another blast case in Jammu’s Narwal in 2023, police said.
A police official said these actions stated that these actions aim to disrupt at disrupting the financial and logistical support to terror groups in the region.
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