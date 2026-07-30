ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Crackdown On LeT, Attaches Properties Of Five Terrorists In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have cracked down on properties of five Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists operating out of Pakistan and secured proclamation proceedings against top LeT gun, Mohd Qasim.

The immovable properties belonging to five terrorists originally hailing from Jammu’s Mahore village were attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), said an official order. The case against them is filed in Police Station Mahore in Rajouri.

Police investigations found Alat Din alias Mir Bai, Ghulam Mohd Gamma, Mohd Ashraf, Shabir Ahmad and Bhar Din, all residents of Mahore went across the border for obtaining arms and ammunition training to wage war against India and to disrupt peace and tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir.

They have been missing since 1991 and had exfiltrated to Pakistan some years ago. “These persons are now working for Let outfit in Pakistan and are supplying arms/ammunition, money etc to promote terrorism in J&K, besides instigating, radicalising the youth for taking part in terror activities in the area,” said the order undersigned by Director general of police Nalin Prabhat.

In the last few years, Jammu witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in the mountainous Pir Panjal region, abetting the Line of Control. But the presence of troops both along the borders and in the Jammu region has given significant gains to security forces.

During investigations, police said the five terrorists were actively involved in reviving terrorist activities from across the border.