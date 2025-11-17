Police Cordon Off Delhi Blast Accused Umar Nabi's Rented House In Haryana's Nuh
Security agencies have secured the house, as they scan CCTV footage from nearby, and search for house owner Afsana.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
Nuh: Security agencies are continuing their operations in Nuh in connection with the Delhi blasts case. Police have cordoned off the house in Nuh's Hidayat Colony, where suspected terrorist Umar Nabi had lived in a rented room for around 10 days. They are also scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras.
Meanwhile, the woman who owns the house is absconding and a search is underway. The street is currently completely deserted. Central investigative agencies have been closely monitoring the woman's house for the past four days and are also scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras.
There is heavy police deployment outside the house, which has also been searched. The house belongs to a woman named Afsana. Police believe that her brother-in-law, Shoaib, who worked as an electrician at Al Falah University and had arranged the rented room for Dr Umar Nabi.
On Monday, a bomb squad, accompanied by a sniffer dog, conducted a search operation in Nuh's Hidayat Colony. They searched the colony's streets and various other suspicious locations.
Four people from Nuh, who were earlier detained for questioning, have now been released, bringing relief for their beleaguered families. Investigating agencies have made it clear that anyone who is unrelated to the case won't be detained unnecessarily.
The agencies are extremely vigilant, and more arrests are expected in the coming days. Speaking on the matter, Nuh BJP district president Surendra Singh Pintu and senior BJP leader Sandeep Joshi said an impartial investigation that spares no culprit should be conducted because the matter is a very serious one.
In the wake of the Red Fort blast in Delhi on November 10, raids are being conducted nationwide, with arrests made in places as far as West Bengal, Kashmir, Lucknow, Rohtak, Delhi, etc. While police are pursuing several leads, no conclusive narrative is yet to emerge about the plot.
