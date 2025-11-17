ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Cordon Off Delhi Blast Accused Umar Nabi's Rented House In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: Security agencies are continuing their operations in Nuh in connection with the Delhi blasts case. Police have cordoned off the house in Nuh's Hidayat Colony, where suspected terrorist Umar Nabi had lived in a rented room for around 10 days. They are also scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, the woman who owns the house is absconding and a search is underway. The street is currently completely deserted. Central investigative agencies have been closely monitoring the woman's house for the past four days and are also scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

There is heavy police deployment outside the house, which has also been searched. The house belongs to a woman named Afsana. Police believe that her brother-in-law, Shoaib, who worked as an electrician at Al Falah University and had arranged the rented room for Dr Umar Nabi.

On Monday, a bomb squad, accompanied by a sniffer dog, conducted a search operation in Nuh's Hidayat Colony. They searched the colony's streets and various other suspicious locations.