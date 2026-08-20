ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Can’t Investigate Sex Determination Offences Under PCPNDT Act, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that police cannot ordinarily probe offences of foetal sex determination under the Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 (PCPNDT Act), narrowing investigative powers in cases of sex‑selection.

The ruling was delivered by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and NK Singh. The bench said police are not meant to be the investigators for this Act's purposes, and recourse to the police be avoided as far as possible. The bench observed that the Act concerns technical issues that may require medical knowledge and sensitivity. It further indicated that the police are not meant to be the primary investigators of offences outlined in the Act.

However, the bench made it clear that police may have a limited, supplementary role to play as and when required by the appropriate authority (AA) authorised under the Act to file complaints in such matters.

The bench agreed with the view taken by the Allahabad High Court that police cannot investigate or file FIRs for violations under the PCPNDT Act. The bench also observed that the functions of the AA under Section 17(4) expressly include the responsibility to file complaints regarding offences under the Act and to investigate them.