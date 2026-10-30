ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Arrest 10 People In Kashmir As Money Trail Uncovers Links With Jailed Terrorists

Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an alleged terror financing network operating across the Union Territory with the arrest of 10 people who were raising and channelising funds to support terrorist activities.

According to police, the lid was blown off the terrorist network after suspicious online financial transactions were detected across various payment platforms.

An investigation of the money trail has exposed a wider network of individuals allegedly linked to terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails.

A case vide FIR (No. 231/2026) has been registered at Police Station Shopian.

The arrested persons have been identified as Owais Shafi Naikoo of Saidpora Bala, Shopian; Tajamul Ahmad Shah of Rawalpora, Shopian; Moiz Iqbal and Imdad Yousuf Ganie of Chitragam Kalan, Shopian; Saqib Zahoor Wani, Aamir Ahmad Ganie and Liyaqat Nazir Lone of Pulwama; Firdous Thokar of Nadigund, Trenz; and Mohammad Hanief and Kaju of Check Haria, Kathua.