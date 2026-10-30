Police Arrest 10 People In Kashmir As Money Trail Uncovers Links With Jailed Terrorists
The accused were allegedly collecting money from public for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).
Published : October 30, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an alleged terror financing network operating across the Union Territory with the arrest of 10 people who were raising and channelising funds to support terrorist activities.
According to police, the lid was blown off the terrorist network after suspicious online financial transactions were detected across various payment platforms.
An investigation of the money trail has exposed a wider network of individuals allegedly linked to terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails.
A case vide FIR (No. 231/2026) has been registered at Police Station Shopian.
The arrested persons have been identified as Owais Shafi Naikoo of Saidpora Bala, Shopian; Tajamul Ahmad Shah of Rawalpora, Shopian; Moiz Iqbal and Imdad Yousuf Ganie of Chitragam Kalan, Shopian; Saqib Zahoor Wani, Aamir Ahmad Ganie and Liyaqat Nazir Lone of Pulwama; Firdous Thokar of Nadigund, Trenz; and Mohammad Hanief and Kaju of Check Haria, Kathua.
Investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly collecting money from the general public and secretly "routing it through established financial channels to support the activities" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), police said.
The funds were allegedly being used to facilitate terrorist activities by providing logistical support, including smartphones, to those involved in the network.
Police said further investigation is underway to establish additional financial links, identify involvement of other individuals and uncover the wider network. More arrests are likely as the investigation progresses, police said.
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