ETV Bharat / bharat

Pathankot Spy Network Busted, Man Sending 'Live Footage' Of Security Forces To Pakistan Arrested

Pathankot: The Pathankot Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a spying network following arrest of a local resident for allegedly passing information about the movement of security forces on the Jammu-Pathankot highway to handlers in Pakistan.

According to police, Baljit Singh, a resident of Chakk Dhariwal village, was arrested after he allegedly installed a CCTV camera at a shop on National Highway-44, a vital road connecting Punjab with Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the accused confessed that he had installed an internet-based CCTV camera in January and was receiving instructions from a person based in Dubai to carry out spying activities in exchange for money.

During questioning, he allegedly revealed that his task was to pass information about the movement of security forces to handlers in Pakistan. Security agencies are seeing the arrest as a major success in anti-terror operations in the region.

SSP Pathankot, Daljinder Singh Dhillon, said that police apprehended the person in Sujanpur after receiving a tip-off about his presence in the area. He said that the accused was spying for Pakistan and had installed surveillance equipment in the market area to keep a tab on the operational activities of security forces.

"The equipment was installed between bridge number 4 and bridge number 5 on the national highway and was used to transmit data to anti-national forces operating from abroad. The arrested person carried out these activities to sustain his drug addiction. Three other accomplices were also involved in the case," the SSP said.