ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Bust Fake Call Center In Jaipur, Arrest 10 People For Swindling US Citizens

Jaipur: The police in Jaipur have busted a fake call center and uncovered a gang that was duping US citizens under the guise of offering technical support for iPhones.

A special team from the Police Commissionerate conducted a raid in the Bhankrota area and arrested ten people, including two women.

Those arrested persons have been identified as Harsh Chauhan (27) from Sultan, Haryana; Krishna (28) from Nalbari, Assam; Akashi Laba (30) from Khoplasi, West Bengal; Khoja (27) from Pokhmanjari, Nagaland; KV (24) from Akhiko, Nagaland; Nishant (24) from Farukhnagar, Haryana; Ravindra Kumar (31) from Patoda, Haryana; Ankit (24) from Kheri Sultan, Haryana; Diya Guruji (25) from Khoplasi, West Bengal; and Lishini (25) from Senapati, Manipur.

Special Police Commissioner (Operations) Omprakash said that the initial investigation has revealed the accused used a fake call center to lure US citizens under the pretext of resolving technical issues with their iPhones.

"They would obtain confidential bank account details from the victims to dupe them. The individuals working at the call center would contact American citizens using X-Lite software and TFN (Toll-Free Number) services, and under the guise of fixing technical problems with their iPhones, they would engage the victims in conversation and charge them service fees," said Omprakash.

Police added that one of the women in the gang used to pose as a bank official and managed to gain the victims' trust to extract sensitive information related to their bank accounts.