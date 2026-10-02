Police Book Kashmir MLA, NC's Additional Spokesperson For Assaulting Security Official
Police investigations remain underway after an FIR was registered at the Anantnag Police station, reports Fayaz Lolu.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against National Conference (NC) MLA from the Pahalgam constituency, Altaf Ahmad Wani, and the party's additional spokesperson, Umesh Bhat (alias Umesh Talashi), for assaulting a security official.
The case was filed based on a written complaint filed by a police official. Sources said that the complainant, who belongs to the security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and is deployed as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the MLA, alleged that the MLA assaulted him.
In the written complaint submitted to the police, the official alleged that while performing security duty for the MLA, a heated exchange occurred between the two over some issue, following which the MLA and the party's additional spokesperson allegedly assaulted him.
The complainant has said that he sustained injuries during the incident, prompting him to approach the local police authorities and file a formal complaint in the matter.
According to sources, the police have registered a case against both individuals based on the complaint and preliminary information.
The case has been registered at the Anantnag Police Station under sections of the BNS. Police sources said that further investigation is underway and all aspects of the incident are being examined. Subsequent legal action will be taken based on the verification of allegations made in the complaint, statements from relevant individuals, and other available evidence, they added.
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