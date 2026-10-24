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Police Arrest Suspect In Indore In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

A forensic team collects samples from the spot where shots were fired at actor Tiger Shroff, in Mumbai. ( ANI )

Indore: The police have arrested a suspect for involvement in the attack on film actor Tiger Shroff.

An incident of firing on Tiger Shroff occurred in Juhu on the evening of Sunday, October 18, at 7 pm.

On Saturday, acting on information provided by the individuals who were behind the attack, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Pranjal Thakran, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, from Indore.

The arrest was made during a joint operation involving the Mumbai Police and the Indore Crime Branch. The Mumbai Police have taken the suspect into custody and a team has departed from Indore.

Additional DCP of the Indore Police, Rajesh Dandotiya, said that the Mumbai Crime Branch had informed them that the two people involved in the attack on Tiger Shroff had provided details about Pranjal.

The Mumbai Crime Branch further informed the Indore Police that Pranjal was staying at a hospital in Indore, where his brother was undergoing medical treatment.