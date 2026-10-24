Police Arrest Suspect In Indore In Tiger Shroff Firing Case
Acting on a tip off, police arrested Pranjal Thakran, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, from Indore.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Indore: The police have arrested a suspect for involvement in the attack on film actor Tiger Shroff.
An incident of firing on Tiger Shroff occurred in Juhu on the evening of Sunday, October 18, at 7 pm.
On Saturday, acting on information provided by the individuals who were behind the attack, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Pranjal Thakran, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana, from Indore.
The arrest was made during a joint operation involving the Mumbai Police and the Indore Crime Branch. The Mumbai Police have taken the suspect into custody and a team has departed from Indore.
Additional DCP of the Indore Police, Rajesh Dandotiya, said that the Mumbai Crime Branch had informed them that the two people involved in the attack on Tiger Shroff had provided details about Pranjal.
The Mumbai Crime Branch further informed the Indore Police that Pranjal was staying at a hospital in Indore, where his brother was undergoing medical treatment.
Following the tip-off, the Indore Crime Branch conducted an investigation. Subsequently, in a joint operation, Pranjal was arrested in the jurisdiction of the Pardesipura police station area in Indore.
Police are investigating the specific role Pranjal played in the attack on Tiger Shroff. Earlier, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack on the actor. Issuing a threat, it said, "Anyone who works with Salman Khan will be killed."
Police are probing that that suspect provided weapons, logistical support, and financial assistance to the network linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Meanwhile, the police have also recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat in Gujarat, which are believed to have been used in the attack on the actor. The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating the case.
Earlier, after the attack on the actor, three shooters were arrested at Kota Junction in Rajasthan. The individuals, Phool Singh, Hrithik, and Rehan, were planning to flee to Nepal and were looking to travel via Jaipur and then Delhi.
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