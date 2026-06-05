Police Arrest 3 In Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire Case; Death Toll Up To 6
Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar says anyone found guilty will not be spared under any circumstances
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Police arrested three employees of Prasad Hospital on Friday in connection with the blaze that broke out at the ICU of the hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday as the death toll in the tragedy has gone up to six.
"Three people have been arrested. Every aspect related to the incident is being meticulously investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found negligent," said Muzaffarpur City SP Mohibullah Ansari.
The arrested accused have been identified as ICU in-charge Dr Pankaj, administrative manager Ramkumar, and Maintenance Manager Ajit Kumar.
Police picked up 10 persons in this case on Thursday night and after questioning, three of them have been arrested, while the roles of the remaining seven are still being examined.
According to the police, the arrested accused failed to discharge their duties at the time of the incident. An investigation is underway based on the FIR registered at the Brahmpura police station.
Seventeen persons injured in the incident are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
Health Minister Nishant Kumar has taken a stern stance, stating that anyone found guilty in this matter will not be spared under any circumstances. Administrative and police actions have intensified following the Minister's statement. A special police team is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the role of the hospital's owner, Dr. Upendra Prasad. It is being investigated whether the hospital management was aware of the lapses in safety standards beforehand. According to sources, Dr. Upendra Prasad and his family members, and some other doctors of the hospital are currently absconding. The police are conducting raids to track them down.
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