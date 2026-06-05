ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Arrest 3 In Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire Case; Death Toll Up To 6

Muzaffarpur: Police arrested three employees of Prasad Hospital on Friday in connection with the blaze that broke out at the ICU of the hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday as the death toll in the tragedy has gone up to six.

"Three people have been arrested. Every aspect related to the incident is being meticulously investigated. Strict action will be taken against those found negligent," said Muzaffarpur City SP Mohibullah Ansari.

The arrested accused have been identified as ICU in-charge Dr Pankaj, administrative manager Ramkumar, and Maintenance Manager Ajit Kumar.

Police picked up 10 persons in this case on Thursday night and after questioning, three of them have been arrested, while the roles of the remaining seven are still being examined.