ETV Bharat / bharat

Police Add Cheating Charge In Rs 60-Crore Case Against Raj Kundra And Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra and his actor-wife Shilpa Shetty, facing Mumbai police probe in a Rs 60-crore criminal breach of trust case, have now been charged with cheating, officials said on Wednesday.

Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), probing the case, has invoked cheating charge against the high-profile couple in addition to criminal breach of trust. According to an official, earlier the case was registered under section 406 of the IPC (punishment for criminal breach of trust) against the celebrity couple and after investigation, section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) has been added.

They were booked under the IPC as the case was filed before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force on July 1, 2024. On conviction, cheating under the IPC attracts imprisonment for up to seven years plus a fine.