'PoK Protests Not In Support Of India', Says Former Bureaucrat And Peace Activist Khalid Hussain
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie, Khalid Hussain said the PoK protests are driven by demands to abolish refugee seats in assembly.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Jammu: Amid reports of protests and subsequent deaths in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Jammu-based former bureaucrat, writer and cross-border peace advocate Khalid Hussain said that a major point of contention was the presence of 12 reserved seats in the PoK Assembly for refugees, who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India during the 1947 partition, and their descendants.
“Over the decades the refugee communities got Pakistani citizenship but retained political representation through reserved assembly seats in PoK. The Joint Awami Action Committee argues that they should get representation at the national level and leave reserved seats. This is the reason for protests against the Pakistani government,” he said.
More than 30 people have been killed and around 200 others have been injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in PoK. The protests and subsequent violence broke out after authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a well-known civil society alliance that has spearheaded protests over economic and political grievances in the region.
The retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer said that the protests in PoK were directed against the government of Pakistan, not in support of India. “The people have specific demands and seek their own welfare, much like the protests we sometimes see in Kashmir and other parts. This is a political process that occurs periodically, contrary to claims that they are desperate to merge with this part of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Hussain, who visited Pakistan several times and maintains family ties across the border, said that it was the government’s duty to listen to the protesters and address their genuine demands, just as our government of India listens to us and fulfills our promises. He asked, “This should be managed systematically. Why do these agitations keep happening regularly in PoK?”
Mentioning Balochistan, the former bureaucrat said people there demand full representation, not politically ruled by parties parachuted in from Punjab and Sindh provinces.
According to him, many families migrated from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan during the turmoil of Partition in 1947. Discussing his own family connections in Pakistan, Khalid Hussain said many of his relatives live in Pakistan and are Pakistani citizens after migrating from Jammu during the Partition. “I maintain regular contact with them, but our conversations remain strictly personal. With the help of modern technology, the conversations have become easy,” he said.
Born in 1945 in Jammu and Kashmir, Hussain is a Punjabi and Urdu writer and retired bureaucrat. He won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021 for his Punjabi short stories collection Sullan Da Salan. During Partition in 1947, he fled to Jammu after seven male family members were killed. He spent years in refugee camps before settling in Jammu.
Hussain led the 2005 Karwan-e-Aman Peace Bus initiative reconnecting families across the Line of Control. He championed cultural dialogue by organizing literary festivals like “Jashn-e-Faiz” in 2011 and inviting Pakistani artists, fostering India-Pakistan literary exchange.
Meanwhile, reports said that the Pakistan government had agreed to fulfill 36 of JAAC’s 38 demands, but two politically sensitive issues remained unresolved. Among them is the demand for the abolition of the 12 seats for refugees. This has led to the protests and subsequent violence.
The government has maintained that changes to these seats require constitutional amendments, while JAAC argues that the matter is primarily administrative and political.
The organization contends that the refugee seats distort local electoral representation and facilitate what it calls “electoral engineering.” Consequently, it has intensified its campaign for their abolition as part of broader political and governance reforms.
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