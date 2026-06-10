ETV Bharat / bharat

'PoK Protests Not In Support Of India', Says Former Bureaucrat And Peace Activist Khalid Hussain

Jammu: Amid reports of protests and subsequent deaths in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Jammu-based former bureaucrat, writer and cross-border peace advocate Khalid Hussain said that a major point of contention was the presence of 12 reserved seats in the PoK Assembly for refugees, who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India during the 1947 partition, and their descendants.

“Over the decades the refugee communities got Pakistani citizenship but retained political representation through reserved assembly seats in PoK. The Joint Awami Action Committee argues that they should get representation at the national level and leave reserved seats. This is the reason for protests against the Pakistani government,” he said.

More than 30 people have been killed and around 200 others have been injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in PoK. The protests and subsequent violence broke out after authorities banned the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a well-known civil society alliance that has spearheaded protests over economic and political grievances in the region.

The retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer said that the protests in PoK were directed against the government of Pakistan, not in support of India. “The people have specific demands and seek their own welfare, much like the protests we sometimes see in Kashmir and other parts. This is a political process that occurs periodically, contrary to claims that they are desperate to merge with this part of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Hussain, who visited Pakistan several times and maintains family ties across the border, said that it was the government’s duty to listen to the protesters and address their genuine demands, just as our government of India listens to us and fulfills our promises. He asked, “This should be managed systematically. Why do these agitations keep happening regularly in PoK?”

Mentioning Balochistan, the former bureaucrat said people there demand full representation, not politically ruled by parties parachuted in from Punjab and Sindh provinces.