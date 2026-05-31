PoJK Resident Among Three Detained At LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Uri
The Indian Army apprehended a PoJK intruder and two Sopore residents attempting exfiltration at the LoC in Uri, Jammu Kashmir; investigations are ongoing.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 31, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Srinagar: India Army on Sunday said that it had apprehended an intruder belonging to the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of North Kashmir Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Army spokesperson identified the individual as Zeeshan Mir, son of Lal Mir, who is a resident of PoJK.
In a statement on X, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that Mir was intercepted by alert Chinar warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for further action.
“The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual. The intruder handed over to JKP for further legal proceedings,” it said.
In a separate incident, Army two persons who are residents of Sopore in Baramulla district were arrested in Uri sector, defence spokesperson said, adding that both were attempting to exfiltrate.
The Army said that based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Army and J&K police in the general area of Uri, Baramulla. “Two individuals from Sopore apprehended by vigilant Chinar Warriors while attempting exfiltration in Uri Sector with inimical intent alongwith their accomplice guide,” Army said in a statement. It said further probe is underway.
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