ETV Bharat / bharat

PoJK Resident Among Three Detained At LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Uri

The Indian Army apprehended a PoJK intruder and two Sopore residents attempting exfiltration at the LoC in Uri, Jammu Kashmir; investigations are ongoing.

PoJK Resident Among Three Detained At LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Uri
PoJK Resident Among Three Detained At LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Uri (Special arrangement)
author img

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : May 31, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Srinagar: India Army on Sunday said that it had apprehended an intruder belonging to the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of North Kashmir Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army spokesperson identified the individual as Zeeshan Mir, son of Lal Mir, who is a resident of PoJK.

In a statement on X, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that Mir was intercepted by alert Chinar warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for further action.

“The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual. The intruder handed over to JKP for further legal proceedings,” it said.

PoJK Resident Among Three Detained At LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Uri
PoJK Resident Among Three Detained At LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Uri (Special arrangement)

In a separate incident, Army two persons who are residents of Sopore in Baramulla district were arrested in Uri sector, defence spokesperson said, adding that both were attempting to exfiltrate.

The Army said that based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Army and J&K police in the general area of Uri, Baramulla. “Two individuals from Sopore apprehended by vigilant Chinar Warriors while attempting exfiltration in Uri Sector with inimical intent alongwith their accomplice guide,” Army said in a statement. It said further probe is underway.

Also Read

  1. Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces Near LoC In Jammu Kashmir
  2. Jammu Kashmir Government Pitches For Opening Cross-LoC Routes For Divided Families

TAGGED:

LOC
JAMMU KASHMIR
POJK RESIDENT DETAINED AT LOC

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.