ETV Bharat / bharat

PoJK Resident Among Three Detained At LoC In Jammu Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar: India Army on Sunday said that it had apprehended an intruder belonging to the Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of North Kashmir Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army spokesperson identified the individual as Zeeshan Mir, son of Lal Mir, who is a resident of PoJK.

In a statement on X, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said that Mir was intercepted by alert Chinar warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for further action.