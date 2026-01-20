ETV Bharat / bharat

Poisonous Waves In Paradise: Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Under Threat As Water Treatment Plants Fail To Meet Standards

Shikaras row in the iconic Dal Lake in the backdrop of Koh-e-Maraan hilltop in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

By Parvez ud Din Srinagar: Beneath the fascinating houseboats and Shikaras charming tourists in the world famous Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar, the lake's waters might be a poison for the aquatic life beneath. The so-called “Sewage Treatment Plants” (STPs) in the Dal Lake, otherwise meant to mitigate the pollution levels from waste-water are serving no purpose posing a threat to the aquatic system and the overall ecological health of the lake. The data from the STPs have revealed that even after “treatment”, the sewage water is not fully meeting the environmental standards, which is continuously affecting the ecological health of the lake. According to the Research and Monitoring Division of the Jammu and Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority(LCMA), established to protect Dal Lake, from June 2025 to September 2025, although there was improvement in the quality of inflow and outflow water in the STPs, several key indicators are still exceeding the standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal. Shikaras row in the iconic Dal Lake with Hazratbal shrine in the backdrop in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat) As per the LCMA data, the Hazratbal STP processes 7.5 MLD(Mega Liters per Day), Habak 3.2 MLD, Lam 4.5 MLD, Brari Nambal 16.1 MLD and Nala Ameer Khan processes 5.4 MLD of waste water. The September data show that the level of biochemical oxygen demand was recorded in the raw water from 98 to 174 mg per liter, while even after treatment it remained between 19 and 61 mg per liter, which continued to exceed the Central Pollution Control Board's prescribed limit of 10 mg per liter, indicating inadequate chemical treatment.