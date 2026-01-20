Poisonous Waves In Paradise: Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Under Threat As Water Treatment Plants Fail To Meet Standards
Data accessed by ETV Bharat show that the waste water 'treated' by the Sewage Treatment Water have hazardous levels of chemicals.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 20, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: Beneath the fascinating houseboats and Shikaras charming tourists in the world famous Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar, the lake's waters might be a poison for the aquatic life beneath. The so-called “Sewage Treatment Plants” (STPs) in the Dal Lake, otherwise meant to mitigate the pollution levels from waste-water are serving no purpose posing a threat to the aquatic system and the overall ecological health of the lake.
The data from the STPs have revealed that even after “treatment”, the sewage water is not fully meeting the environmental standards, which is continuously affecting the ecological health of the lake. According to the Research and Monitoring Division of the Jammu and Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority(LCMA), established to protect Dal Lake, from June 2025 to September 2025, although there was improvement in the quality of inflow and outflow water in the STPs, several key indicators are still exceeding the standards set by the Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal.
As per the LCMA data, the Hazratbal STP processes 7.5 MLD(Mega Liters per Day), Habak 3.2 MLD, Lam 4.5 MLD, Brari Nambal 16.1 MLD and Nala Ameer Khan processes 5.4 MLD of waste water.
The September data show that the level of biochemical oxygen demand was recorded in the raw water from 98 to 174 mg per liter, while even after treatment it remained between 19 and 61 mg per liter, which continued to exceed the Central Pollution Control Board's prescribed limit of 10 mg per liter, indicating inadequate chemical treatment.
Likewise, the amount of dissolved oxygen in raw sewage has reached 2.4 to 4.4 mg per liter. According to the data, even after treatment, the amount of fecal coliform was recorded in some STPs from 650 to 3700 MPN or 100 ml, which is a serious threat not only to the environment but also to public health especially in those areas where the drinking water of the local population is connected to Dal Lake.
According to experts, the key indicators are insufficient for aquatic life. The data have revealed the significant presence of ammoniacal nitrogen(nitrogen present in water), nitrate and phosphorus, which is causing immense growth of weeds in Dal Lake. Experts said that phosphorus is becoming the main reason for the destruction of Dal Lake and other water bodies as it is causing serious problems like lack of oxygen in the water and fish deaths.
He said that high levels of ammoniacal nitrogen are extremely dangerous for aquatic life, especially for fish. The increase in biochemical and chemical oxygen demand indicates severe organic and toxic pollution, which is leading to fish depletion, their death and foul smell. Experts have warned that most of the sewage treatment plants do not meet the standards of the National Green Tribunal, which is why Dal Lake, River Jhelum and other water bodies are facing a severe environmental crisis.
Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority, told ETV Bharat that the existing STPs were established nine years ago as per the standards of the National Pollution Control Board and the treatment plants were designed as per the rules and regulations.
“But it is clear and true that the quality, design and technology used in them do not match the rules and regulations of the National Green Tribunal,” he acknowledged.
Qadri said that the STPs of Brari Nambal and Nala Ameer Khan are being upgraded while the rest three will be connected to the new 30 STPs which are being built in Gupt Ganga.
“The UEED department in collaboration with a private firm from Delhi is constructing the STPs as per the National Green Tribunal norms and standards. The project will enable us to treat water as per the National Green Tribunal norms,” he said.
