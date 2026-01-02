ETV Bharat / bharat

'Poison Supplied Instead Of Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams Madhya Pradesh Govt As Indore Water Tragedy Toll 'Mounts To 15'

New Delhi: Expressing concerns over deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore, senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government, saying the tragedy reflects "negligence and failure" of the administration. Demanding action against those responsible, he said the double-engine BJP government "distributed poison" instead of water.

The Congress leader said people are in mourning and poor families are feeling helpless, but instead of empathy, they are hearing "insensitive remarks" from the leaders. "In Indore, not water but poison was supplied, and the administration remained in a deep slumber like Kumbhakarna. There is mourning in every home, the poor are helpless. And on top of that, arrogant statements are coming from BJP leaders. The families who have lost their loved ones need comfort, but the government served arrogance instead," Gandhi said in a post on X.

He went on to say, "People repeatedly complained about dirty, foul-smelling water, then why was no action taken?"

"How did sewage mix with drinking water? Why was the water supply not stopped in time? When will action be taken against the responsible officials and leaders?" Gandhi questioned.

"...These are demands for accountability. Clean water is not a favour, it is a right to life. And for the murder of this right, BJP's double-engine government, its careless administration, and its insensitive leadership are completely responsible," he stated.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that Madhya Pradesh has now become the "epicentre of misgovernance". "Deaths due to cough syrup, rats killing newborns in government hospitals, and now deaths after drinking sewage-mixed water. And whenever the poor die, as always, Prime Minister Modi remains silent," he said.

15 Deaths So Far!

As per sources, in Bhagirathpura area of India's cleanest city Indore, 15 people have died within a week after drinking contaminated water. However, the administration has confirmed only eight deaths so far.

More than 200 people have been admitted to hospitals, of which 45 are in the ICU. On Friday morning, another woman died while under treatment, taking the unofficial toll to 15.