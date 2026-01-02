'Poison Supplied Instead Of Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams Madhya Pradesh Govt As Indore Water Tragedy Toll 'Mounts To 15'
Madhya Pradesh has become an "epicentre of governance failures", said Rahul Gandhi, recalling deaths linked to cough syrup, hospital negligence and recent water contamination tragedy.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Expressing concerns over deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore, senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government, saying the tragedy reflects "negligence and failure" of the administration. Demanding action against those responsible, he said the double-engine BJP government "distributed poison" instead of water.
The Congress leader said people are in mourning and poor families are feeling helpless, but instead of empathy, they are hearing "insensitive remarks" from the leaders. "In Indore, not water but poison was supplied, and the administration remained in a deep slumber like Kumbhakarna. There is mourning in every home, the poor are helpless. And on top of that, arrogant statements are coming from BJP leaders. The families who have lost their loved ones need comfort, but the government served arrogance instead," Gandhi said in a post on X.
He went on to say, "People repeatedly complained about dirty, foul-smelling water, then why was no action taken?"
"How did sewage mix with drinking water? Why was the water supply not stopped in time? When will action be taken against the responsible officials and leaders?" Gandhi questioned.
इंदौर में पानी नहीं, ज़हर बंटा और प्रशासन कुंभकर्णी नींद में रहा।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2026
घर-घर मातम है, गरीब बेबस हैं - और ऊपर से BJP नेताओं के अहंकारी बयान। जिनके घरों में चूल्हा बुझा है, उन्हें सांत्वना चाहिए थी; सरकार ने घमंड परोस दिया।
लोगों ने बार-बार गंदे, बदबूदार पानी की शिकायत की - फिर भी…
"...These are demands for accountability. Clean water is not a favour, it is a right to life. And for the murder of this right, BJP's double-engine government, its careless administration, and its insensitive leadership are completely responsible," he stated.
Rahul Gandhi further alleged that Madhya Pradesh has now become the "epicentre of misgovernance". "Deaths due to cough syrup, rats killing newborns in government hospitals, and now deaths after drinking sewage-mixed water. And whenever the poor die, as always, Prime Minister Modi remains silent," he said.
15 Deaths So Far!
As per sources, in Bhagirathpura area of India's cleanest city Indore, 15 people have died within a week after drinking contaminated water. However, the administration has confirmed only eight deaths so far.
More than 200 people have been admitted to hospitals, of which 45 are in the ICU. On Friday morning, another woman died while under treatment, taking the unofficial toll to 15.
The deceased woman's nephew Chandrashekhar said, "When people started falling sick after drinking contaminated water, the health department team came to our house. My 60-year-old aunt Geetabai, her son, and my cousin were suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. They were admitted to the hospital. During treatment, my aunt Geetabai died. She suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea continuously, and no medicine worked on her."
Fortunately, her son and nephew have been discharged after treatment. Lab reports from a city-based medical college have also confirmed that contaminated drainage water had entered the drinking water pipeline in Bhagirathpura. According to Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani, a laboratory report prepared by the medical college confirmed drinking water was contaminated due to a leakage in a pipeline in the Bhagirathpura area, from where the outbreak has been reported.
CMHO Dr Hasani said, "Test reports have clearly confirmed that people fell sick and lost their lives because of contaminated drinking water." He, however, did not share the detailed findings of the lab report.
Meanwhile, the rise in deaths in Bhagirathpura has triggered fear among locals. Even now, several residents are being admitted to the hospitals after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. Sources said there is hardly any house left in the locality where someone is not suffering from these symptoms. In view of the situation, health department teams have been camping in the area for the last three days. The administration, along with the CMHO and local councillor, has confirmed only eight deaths so far.
Along with fear, people have expressed anger against the government and the municipal corporation. "We have been complaining about dirty water supply for the last six months, but nobody listened," a local alleged.
On Thursday, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also faced public anger during his visit to the area. People refused to accept financial assistance cheques, and alleged that although the government announced free treatment, private hospitals refused to admit patients. Moreover, the amount deposited by families in hospitals has not been refunded, locals claimed.
Govt Submits Status Report In High Court
On the other hand, the government has submitted its status report in the High Court, mentioning that only four deaths have occurred so far due to contaminated water.
Collector Shivam Verma said, "We are waiting for a detailed report. Culture tests are being done in the medical college. It will be appropriate to comment only after the report arrives."
Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also acknowledged the fact that situation worsened because sewage water mixed with drinking water in Bhagirathpura. He said, "I believe the major leakage point near the outpost is the main reason," he said.
On Friday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and sought a detailed report on the tragedy within two weeks.
Read More
- Lab Report Confirms Contaminated Water Behind Fatal Diarrhoea Outbreak In Indore
- Indore Water Contamination Deaths: MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Faces Public Ire At Bhagirathpura
- NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Indore Water Contamination Deaths