ETV Bharat / bharat

POCSO E-Box Complaint Numbers Have Fallen Sharply: NCPCR Report

Asserting that a decline in reporting through the POCSO e-Box, therefore, should not automatically be interpreted as a fall in reporting of CSA cases, but indicates greater public confidence in the police, with children, families and communities choosing to approach the latter directly, rather than using an additional reporting mechanism.

Referring to numbers, child rights expert Miguel Das said the POCSO e-Box is just an additional mechanism through which information regarding child sexual abuse (CSA) can be reported to the authorities. "The main reporting pathway remains through the police. Incidents of child sexual abuse have to be reported to the police, and once such information is received, the police are required to take action in accordance with law," he told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Compare this to the number of complaints registered through the POCSO e-Box between April 2023 and March 2024, which was 203, and over the same period in 2022-2023, which was 251.

According to NCPCR's recently released Annual Report 2024-2025, between April 2024 to March 2025, the child rights body took cognisance of 43,152 complaints, of which, only 120 were registered through the POCSO e-Box.

The drastic dip in registration of complaints through the POCSO e-Box was observed from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2025, reveals an analysis of the data issued by NCPCR in its annual report. Child rights experts say such variations may simply reflect changing realities on the ground, including how individuals choose to report incidents.

The POCSO e-Box — inaugurated by then Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on August 26, 2016 — is a secure online complaint system created to let children or others report child sexual abuse and related offenses directly.

New Delhi: The number of complaints registered through the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) e-Box has witnessed a sharp decline in recent years, even as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of a large number of cases during the same period.

He said that in any event, complaints received through the e-Box have to be forwarded to the jurisdictional police for necessary action.

Das, who is the founder of the Guwahati-based Utsah Child Rights Organisation, said, "A rise or fall in reporting through an additional mechanism like the POCSO e-Box does not, by itself, indicate anything significant about either the prevalence of CSA, or public awareness of the mechanism. Such fluctuations may simply reflect changing realities on the ground, including how and where people choose to report cases."

'Not Indicating That Reporting Has Declined'

Ravi Kant, another child rights expert, said the relatively low number of complaints received through an online portal should not by itself be interpreted as an indication that cases are not being reported, or that reporting has declined. He said the portal is an important mechanism for reporting child sexual abuse, but we also need to recognise the practical limitations of relying on an online platform for such a sensitive issue.

For many families, particularly those living in rural and remote areas, accessing an online portal, understanding the reporting process, and filing a detailed complaint, can be difficult. Citing that over the years, there has been a significant strengthening of the overall ecosystem for responding to CSA, he said interventions by the courts, the NCPCR and other institutions, coupled with sustained sensitisation of police and other law-enforcement agencies at the district level, have contributed to greater awareness and sensitivity in dealing with such cases.

"The manner in which victims and survivors are dealt with, has also improved, with various guidelines and safeguards intended to prevent further trauma and to ensure that children are treated with dignity. As the response mechanisms become more accessible and responsive at the district level, families may increasingly choose to approach the police, child protection authorities, hospitals, legal services institutions or other local mechanisms rather than relying exclusively on an online portal," Kant told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Kant, who is the national convenor of the Delhi-based Just Rights for Children (JRC), a network of NGOs working for child rights across 782 districts, said, the objective should not simply be to increase the number of complaints on a particular portal. The larger objective must be to ensure that every child who experiences abuse has a safe, accessible and effective pathway to report it and receive protection and justice.

"What is ultimately important is whether children are able to come forward safely, whether institutions respond promptly, whether investigations are conducted properly, and whether victims and survivors receive the protection and support they are entitled to. The strengthening of this ecosystem over the years is a positive development, but we must continue to improve accessibility, accountability and coordination at every level," he added.