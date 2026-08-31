POCSO Act: Chhattisgarh HC Rules Victim's Age Cannot Be Established Based On School Records, Acquits Accused
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal heard the matter and set aside the accused's conviction and sentence.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Bilaspur: In a significant case under the POCSO Act, the Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that a victim's age cannot be conclusively established solely based on the date of birth recorded in the school admission register if the prosecution has failed to authenticate the original basis or source of that entry.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal heard the matter and set aside the accused's conviction and sentence, ordering his acquittal of all charges.
The prosecution alleged that the accused took the minor victim away and engaged in sexual relations with her. The trial court had convicted and sentenced the accused under sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
During the hearing of the appeal, the High Court first examined whether the victim was indeed under 18 years of age at the time of the incident. To prove her age, the prosecution had relied on the school admission-withdrawal register and the date (July 2005) recorded on her Class VIII marksheet.
However, during cross-examination, the assistant teacher concerned admitted that he had not made the specific date-of-birth entry himself and was unaware of the document or source upon which that date had been recorded in the school records. The court also found that the victim's parents were unaware of her actual date of birth; they could only state that she was approximately 14 years old. The prosecution failed to produce a birth certificate or any other primary, reliable document to substantiate the basis of the date of birth recorded in the school records.
Citing various Supreme Court judgments, the High Court observed that the mere admission of a document into evidence does not automatically establish the veracity of every fact recorded within it. The evidentiary value of a date of birth recorded in school records diminishes when the original source or basis of that entry has not been authenticated.
The court also examined medical and forensic evidence. Medical examinations revealed no external or internal injuries to the victim's body or genital area. The FSL report also did not detect semen stains or human spermatozoa. The High Court clarified that while a negative FSL report does not, in isolation, prove the accused's innocence, when viewed alongside other circumstances of the case, it fails to corroborate the prosecution's allegations.
While considering the victim's testimony, the court noted that in cases of sexual offences, a conviction can be sustained solely on the basis of credible and trustworthy testimony. However, in the present case, due to omissions, inconsistencies, and circumstances surrounding the incident, the court did not find the testimony sufficiently reliable.
The Division Bench concluded that the prosecution failed to prove the victim's age and the allegations against the accused beyond reasonable doubt. As a result, the accused is entitled to the benefit of the doubt. Accordingly, the High Court set aside the conviction and sentence imposed by the trial court and acquitted the accused of all charges. It directed that the accused be released immediately, unless required in connection with any other case.
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