ETV Bharat / bharat

POCSO Act: Chhattisgarh HC Rules Victim's Age Cannot Be Established Based On School Records, Acquits Accused

The High Court first examined whether the victim was indeed under 18 years of age at the time of the incident. ( ETV Bharat )

Bilaspur: In a significant case under the POCSO Act, the Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that a victim's age cannot be conclusively established solely based on the date of birth recorded in the school admission register if the prosecution has failed to authenticate the original basis or source of that entry.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal heard the matter and set aside the accused's conviction and sentence, ordering his acquittal of all charges.

The prosecution alleged that the accused took the minor victim away and engaged in sexual relations with her. The trial court had convicted and sentenced the accused under sections 363 and 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

During the hearing of the appeal, the High Court first examined whether the victim was indeed under 18 years of age at the time of the incident. To prove her age, the prosecution had relied on the school admission-withdrawal register and the date (July 2005) recorded on her Class VIII marksheet.

However, during cross-examination, the assistant teacher concerned admitted that he had not made the specific date-of-birth entry himself and was unaware of the document or source upon which that date had been recorded in the school records. The court also found that the victim's parents were unaware of her actual date of birth; they could only state that she was approximately 14 years old. The prosecution failed to produce a birth certificate or any other primary, reliable document to substantiate the basis of the date of birth recorded in the school records.