ETV Bharat / bharat

PNB Fraud: Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Plea Seeking Dropping Of FEO Proceedings

Mumbai: In a setback to absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi, a prime accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, a special court here has rejected his application seeking to drop the proceedings declaring him a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO).

Following his arrest in Belgium in April this year, Choksi had moved the plea before the court hearing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to dismiss the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s application to declare him an FEO. Choksi had pleaded that he is currently in custody for cases pending in India, for which the Indian authorities made an extradition request in Belgium.

Therefore, the application filed by the ED to declare him an FEO deserves to be dismissed, as he is already in custody for cases in India. The probe agency had opposed his plea, stating that the 66-year-old does not want to return to India as he is fighting extradition proceedings initiated against him in Belgium.

It argued that the FEO proceedings terminate only when an absconding accused appears, so it cannot be terminated now. The ED stressed that there are no merits in Choksi's plea, and it deserves to be dismissed.