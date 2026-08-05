ETV Bharat / bharat

PM's Video Removed From FB: Parl Panel Gives Zuckerberg Three Days To Apologise

New Delhi: A parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday gave Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg three days to apologise for the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook and threatened to withdraw immunity if it was not done.

In a letter to the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, a director of the Lok Sabha secretariat said the removal of the prime minister's video addressing students and Gen Z regarding examination controversies and strict actions against paper leaks from Facebook for five to six hours had been viewed very seriously.

"During the deliberations, the Committee demanded an apology from Mr Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Chief, on this issue. If he fails to tender an unqualified apology within 3 days of receipt of this letter, the protection/immunity given under Section 79(3) of the IT Act may be withdrawn and action taken against him as a Publisher," said the letter signed by A Jyothirmayi.

The parliamentary standing committee on information technology also demanded action against intermediary platforms that carry child sexual abuse material (CASM) and demeaning material against women.

"If the intermediary platforms fail to remove CASM material from their portals, action should be taken under section 79(3) of the IT Act," the letter said. The panel also sought action from the Government of India against the Google India head over investors losing more than Rs 48 lakh through fraud apps.

"The Committee, while discussing Hyderabad Cyber Police Action against the Google India Head as a co-accused along with the Cyber fraudsters after the complainants alleged that they lost more than Rs.48 lakhs by investing through fraud Apps, desired that similar action be taken against Google India by the Government of India," the letter stated.