'PM's Speech Full Of Mudslinging And Outright Lies', Says Kharge
The Congress chief said the model code of conduct is in place and "it was very clear how PM misused official machinery to attack opponents."
Published : April 18, 2026 at 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for stalling the women's reservation bill, president of All India Congress Committee and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Prime Minister turned an official address to the nation into a political speech, "full of mudslinging and outright lies."
"A desperate and frustrated PM with nothing meaningful to show for the last 12 years, turned an official address to the nation, into a political speech, full of mudslinging, and outright lies," Kharge wrote on his X handle. He said the model code of conduct is already in place and "it was very clear how PM Modi misused official machinery to attack his opponents. This is a travesty of democracy and the Constitution of India".
He said the "Prime Minister mentioned Congress 59 times and women barely few times. That tells the country everything about his priorities. Women are not the BJP’s priority. Congress is, because Congress stands on the right side of history. Congress has always supported women’s reservation".
Kharge said the Congress passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 so that it would not lapse. "The BJP could not get that Bill passed in the Lok Sabha. They brought another Bill in 2023 and the Congress Party supported that too. That Bill still exists. In fact, it was notified on 16th April, while the Lok Sabha was discussing these delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bills. This was done by the same Prime Minister," the Congress leader said.
A desperate and frustrated PM @narendramodi with nothing meaningful to show for the last 12 years, turned an official address to the nation, into a political speech, full of mudslinging, and outright LIES. The Model Code of Conduct is already in place and it was very clear how PM…— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 18, 2026
He said "the fact that it took the BJP three years to notify their own bill, shows their commitment to India’s Naari Shakti ! Modi ji should STOP lying to the nation."
Kharge said the Prime Minister "should implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats under the 2023 law". He further said Modi 'must stop mixing up the delimitation bills (three Constitution Amendment Bills with the Women’s Reservation Bill).
The Congress chief further asked the Prime Minister to "Stop lying to the nation that this was an amendment to the Women’s Reservation Bill — the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It was NOT. This was purely a delimitation Bill, brought in to create further division and redraw the electoral map in a manner that can only benefit the BJP".
Kharge asked the Prime Minister to "Apologise to 140 Crore Indians. Congress has always been pro-reform. Congress transformed Indian agriculture through the Green Revolution, strengthened dairy development through the White Revolution, created our Space sector, made India a Nuclear power, Liberalised the economy in 1991, 60 Crore ADHAAR cards were distributed before Modi ji took office".
He said, "We (Congress) passed some of the most important pro-women laws in Indian history — from the Hindu Code Bills which your ideological forefathers opposed to workplace sexual harassment laws, domestic violence bills to criminal law reforms after the recommendations of the Justice Verma Committee. The BJP has been anti-women in both action and attitude. They have no answers for Hathras. They have no answers for Unnao. They have no answers for the treatment of Haryana’s women wrestlers".
Kharge said, "The NCRB data itself shows that crimes against women are highest in BJP-ruled states. After 12 and a half years in power, in the middle of an international crisis, high inflation, a deteriorating economy, sliding Rupee, and deep public distress, the Prime Minister had nothing to offer the nation except a political speech. Even with the Model Code of Conduct in place, he chose to blame the Opposition, especially Congress, for his own failures, his own betrayal, and his own apathy".
The Congress chief concluded his rhetoric by saying that "BJP-RSS divides the nation. RSS supported the British against Indians and wrote mercy petitions to them. Every Indian knows that Modi Jis political masters — RSS are against WOMEN. They believe in Manusmiti, which encourages DIVISION, and NOT the Constitution of India".
Also Read
Govt Hurrying Implementation Of Women's Reservation Law For Political Mileage: Kharge To PM Modi