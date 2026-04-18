ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM's Speech Full Of Mudslinging And Outright Lies', Says Kharge

New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for stalling the women's reservation bill, president of All India Congress Committee and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Prime Minister turned an official address to the nation into a political speech, "full of mudslinging and outright lies."

"A desperate and frustrated PM with nothing meaningful to show for the last 12 years, turned an official address to the nation, into a political speech, full of mudslinging, and outright lies," Kharge wrote on his X handle. He said the model code of conduct is already in place and "it was very clear how PM Modi misused official machinery to attack his opponents. This is a travesty of democracy and the Constitution of India".

He said the "Prime Minister mentioned Congress 59 times and women barely few times. That tells the country everything about his priorities. Women are not the BJP’s priority. Congress is, because Congress stands on the right side of history. Congress has always supported women’s reservation".

Kharge said the Congress passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 so that it would not lapse. "The BJP could not get that Bill passed in the Lok Sabha. They brought another Bill in 2023 and the Congress Party supported that too. That Bill still exists. In fact, it was notified on 16th April, while the Lok Sabha was discussing these delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bills. This was done by the same Prime Minister," the Congress leader said.

He said "the fact that it took the BJP three years to notify their own bill, shows their commitment to India’s Naari Shakti ! Modi ji should STOP lying to the nation."