ETV Bharat / bharat

PM's Message To Students Not Enough; Pradhan Should Resign: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said the message conveyed by the Prime Minister to protesting students is not enough and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.

He said the Centre has failed to take any concrete steps on paper leaks. "Neither the Union Education Minister resigned, nor have the families of the children who ended their lives received any compensation. The government's attitude is akin to the sentiment: You took too long to arrive, Sir," he added.

Holding the government responsible for the ongoing logjam in Parliament, he said the government has neither accepted any demands nor treated the matter with the seriousness it deserves.