PM's Message To Students Not Enough; Pradhan Should Resign: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha
Holding the government responsible for the Parliament logjam, he said it has neither accepted any demands nor treated the matter with the seriousness it deserves.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said the message conveyed by the Prime Minister to protesting students is not enough and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign.
He said the Centre has failed to take any concrete steps on paper leaks. "Neither the Union Education Minister resigned, nor have the families of the children who ended their lives received any compensation. The government's attitude is akin to the sentiment: You took too long to arrive, Sir," he added.
Holding the government responsible for the ongoing logjam in Parliament, he said the government has neither accepted any demands nor treated the matter with the seriousness it deserves.
Dismissing PM Modi's proposal to set up a fast-track court as inadequate, Sinha noted that while the opposition is persistently raising questions, the government intends to dispose of this major issue through a mere short-duration discussion.
"Unless the Education Minister resigns, compensation is provided to the families of the deceased children, and the cases filed against them are withdrawn, the opposition will not heed the government," he said.
Sinha added that various opposition leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, have been consistently demanding Pradhan's resignation, yet the government remains unresponsive.
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