Details Of PM’s Foreign Trips Aboard IAF Aircraft Can’t Be Made Public: Delhi High Court
The High Court observed that disclosing this information could pose a threat to national security or endanger the life and physical safety of the PM.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST|
Updated : October 20, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that details regarding 'special flight returns' — pertaining to the Prime Minister's foreign trips aboard Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft — cannot be made public under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The High Court observed that disclosing this information could pose a threat to national security or endanger the life and physical safety of the Prime Minister.
A bench led by Justice Amit Mahajan noted that merely redacting the names and identities of security personnel would not eliminate the potential security risks arising from making these records public.
The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the 'Directorate of Personnel Services' at the Air Headquarters of the Indian Air Force. The petition challenged a July 2020 order from the Central Information Commission (CIC), which had directed the disclosure of certified copies of the 'special flight returns' records.
These records were sought by retired Commodore Lokesh K Batra. Through an RTI application, he had requested information regarding foreign trips undertaken by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi between April 1, 2013, and June 5, 2018, using Indian Air Force aircraft. Citing exemptions under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(e) of the RTI Act, the Air Force had refused to provide the records of these trips.
During the proceedings, the Air Force stated that these records contain sensitive information, including details of passengers, aircraft and crew, flight-related references, the number of passengers, information regarding various agencies, and details concerning the Prime Minister's security personnel.
It was argued that even if the names of the security personnel were removed, the remaining details — when cross-referenced with information already available in the public domain — could reveal certain aspects of the Prime Minister’s security arrangements and expose the methods used for security deployment.
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