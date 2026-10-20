ETV Bharat / bharat

Details Of PM’s Foreign Trips Aboard IAF Aircraft Can’t Be Made Public: Delhi High Court

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has held that details regarding 'special flight returns' — pertaining to the Prime Minister's foreign trips aboard Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft — cannot be made public under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The High Court observed that disclosing this information could pose a threat to national security or endanger the life and physical safety of the Prime Minister.

A bench led by Justice Amit Mahajan noted that merely redacting the names and identities of security personnel would not eliminate the potential security risks arising from making these records public. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the 'Directorate of Personnel Services' at the Air Headquarters of the Indian Air Force. The petition challenged a July 2020 order from the Central Information Commission (CIC), which had directed the disclosure of certified copies of the 'special flight returns' records.