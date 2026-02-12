ETV Bharat / bharat

PMO To Get New Address; PM Modi To Inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will get a new address, ‘Seva Teerth’, from tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 around 6 pm in the national capital on Friday.

Before shifting to the new office, the Prime Minister will unveil the name of the building complex, ‘Seva Teerth’, the PMO said.

Last Cabinet Meeting At South Block

Before moving to the new address, a special Cabinet meeting is scheduled at South Block, which is expected to be the final such meeting at the historic venue before the PMO shifts to the new complex.

Transformative Milestone

“The inauguration will mark a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem,” the PMO said.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries operated from fragmented, ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion resulted in operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, rising maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments.

“The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities,” the PMO stated.

Seva Teerth will house the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, which were earlier functioning from different locations.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2

Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 will accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Both complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. These are expected to promote collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being.