PMO To Get New Address; PM Modi To Inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 Tomorrow
A special Cabinet meeting will be held at South Block, likely the last there, before the Prime Minister’s Office relocates to Seva Teerth.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will get a new address, ‘Seva Teerth’, from tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 around 6 pm in the national capital on Friday.
Before shifting to the new office, the Prime Minister will unveil the name of the building complex, ‘Seva Teerth’, the PMO said.
Last Cabinet Meeting At South Block
Before moving to the new address, a special Cabinet meeting is scheduled at South Block, which is expected to be the final such meeting at the historic venue before the PMO shifts to the new complex.
Transformative Milestone
“The inauguration will mark a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem,” the PMO said.
For decades, several key government offices and ministries operated from fragmented, ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion resulted in operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, rising maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments.
“The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities,” the PMO stated.
Seva Teerth will house the Prime Minister’s Office, the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat, which were earlier functioning from different locations.
Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2
Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 will accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
Both complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities. These are expected to promote collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being.
“Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes,” the PMO stated.
These initiatives significantly reduce environmental impact while improving operational efficiency. The complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors.
Kartavya Bhavan-3
In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-3, which houses several key ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the Department of Personnel & Training, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.
Kartavya Bhavan-3 has been designed to foster efficiency, innovation and collaboration by bringing together ministries and departments that were earlier scattered across Delhi.
Seva Teerth Cost
The entire Seva Teerth premises, also known as the Executive Enclave, is being built by Larsen & Toubro at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore. It covers 2,26,203 sq ft. A new official residence for the Prime Minister, named “Executive Enclave Part 2”, is also under construction. Once completed, the Prime Minister will vacate the residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
Kartavya Bhavan
Kartavya Bhavan is part of the central government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, which includes the new Parliament building, chambers for Members of Parliament, the Central Vista Avenue, and 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.
The project also includes additional buildings for the National Archives (apart from the heritage structure), a new IGNCA building, facilities for security officials, official residences for the Vice President and Prime Minister, the Executive Enclave housing the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat, and the relocation of the National Museum from North Block and South Block.
Significantly, the project aims to revamp the 3-km stretch of Kartavya Path between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate, and convert North Block and South Block into publicly accessible museums.
