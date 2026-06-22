ETV Bharat / bharat

PMO Steps In To Expedite Repatriation Of Thoothukudi Seafarer's Mortal Remains, Says DG Shipping Official

(From the left) Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chaurasiya, Patnala Suresh, and Nishanth Uirthanathan - The four Indians who lost their lives off Oman. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally intervened to expedite the repatriation of the mortal remains of Indian seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan, said Director General of Shipping Official Shyam Jagannathan during an online session organised by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) on Monday. Nishanth from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, worked as Second Officer in a private vessel.

The virtual discussion brought together families of the deceased seafarers, along with senior representatives from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the ITF Seafarers' Trust, to highlight the plight of Indian sailors caught in conflict zones.

Addressing concerns over the delayed repatriation of Nishanth's body, Jagannathan said the Oman government had informed Indian authorities that if repatriation was not completed by June 25, the mortal remains would have to be disposed of. "The PMO and the Prime Minister himself have intervened, and we are working towards the early repatriation of Nishanth's mortal remains while seeking the consent of his family members," he said.

Jagannathan noted that India had suffered the highest number of seafarer casualties in the conflict. Four Indian seafarers lost their lives -- Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma and Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya in a missile attack, while Second Officer Nishanth Uirthanathan died after allegedly not receiving timely medical assistance amid the blockade.

Speaking during the appeal, Sarobin, wife of Nishanth, said she last spoke to her husband on June 6. "After that, he fell sick on board. One of his friends informed me about his condition. When I contacted the shipping company, there was no response. Even today, the company is not responding to emails," she said. The mother of three said her husband was the sole breadwinner of the family and that she still had many unanswered questions about what had happened aboard the vessel.