PMO Steps In To Expedite Repatriation Of Thoothukudi Seafarer's Mortal Remains, Says DG Shipping Official
The virtual discussion organised by FSUI brought together families of the deceased seafarers to highlight the plight of Indian sailors caught in conflict zones.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 9:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally intervened to expedite the repatriation of the mortal remains of Indian seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan, said Director General of Shipping Official Shyam Jagannathan during an online session organised by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) on Monday. Nishanth from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, worked as Second Officer in a private vessel.
The virtual discussion brought together families of the deceased seafarers, along with senior representatives from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the ITF Seafarers' Trust, to highlight the plight of Indian sailors caught in conflict zones.
Addressing concerns over the delayed repatriation of Nishanth's body, Jagannathan said the Oman government had informed Indian authorities that if repatriation was not completed by June 25, the mortal remains would have to be disposed of. "The PMO and the Prime Minister himself have intervened, and we are working towards the early repatriation of Nishanth's mortal remains while seeking the consent of his family members," he said.
Jagannathan noted that India had suffered the highest number of seafarer casualties in the conflict. Four Indian seafarers lost their lives -- Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh, Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma and Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya in a missile attack, while Second Officer Nishanth Uirthanathan died after allegedly not receiving timely medical assistance amid the blockade.
Speaking during the appeal, Sarobin, wife of Nishanth, said she last spoke to her husband on June 6. "After that, he fell sick on board. One of his friends informed me about his condition. When I contacted the shipping company, there was no response. Even today, the company is not responding to emails," she said. The mother of three said her husband was the sole breadwinner of the family and that she still had many unanswered questions about what had happened aboard the vessel.
She also questioned why Indian seafarers continued to risk their lives in war zones.
Bhargavi Suresh, wife of Patnala Suresh, said she was informed on the evening of June 10 that three Indians, including her husband, were missing. "The next day, the company and the Directorate General of Shipping informed us that he had died. The Indian government helped bring his mortal remains back home," she said.
Rajesh Sharma, father of Aditya Sharma, demanded justice for his son. He alleged that Aditya had told him the ship's captain continued sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz despite repeated warnings from the US Navy. "Aditya was my only son. All I need is justice," he said.
Rampravesh Chaurasiya, brother of deceased seafarer Shivanand Chaurasiya, held the United States responsible for his brother's death and demanded accountability.
The FSUI representatives reiterated its demands for accountability for the deaths of the seafarers, fair and adequate compensation for the bereaved families, stronger protection measures for seafarers working in conflict-affected regions, and recognition that seafarers are civilians who should never become victims of war and geopolitical conflicts.
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