ETV Bharat / bharat

PMO Seeks Report On Badrinath & Kedarnath Reconstruction Works From Uttarakhand Government

Kedarnath ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sought a detailed report from the Uttarakhand government regarding the ongoing reconstruction works at the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines. The state government is required to submit comprehensive information on these projects to the PMO by November 20.

In this regard, the Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary has directed concerned officials to provide an 'Action Taken Report', with a deadline of November 17, to submit detailed information on the progress made at both shrines.

The PMO has requested a full account of the progress achieved so far in the reconstruction and development works at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. The state government is expected to provide not just an overview of the construction activities, but also a detailed breakdown of the work completed to date, the status of various projects, and the pace of their progress. The PMO has set a deadline of November 20 for this submission. Reconstruction efforts at Kedarnath and Badrinath are among the priority projects for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has personally reviewed the ongoing development works at both sites on several occasions. These initiatives aim to make these major religious destinations more convenient, safe, and well-organised for pilgrims and tourists. The request for a comprehensive report from the PMO is being viewed as a formal review of the progress of these projects.