PMO Not Happy Over NCERT Book Issue: Sources

New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is not happy with the National Council of Educational Research & Training (NCERT) in the wake of a barrage of criticism over the Class 8 Social Science Text Book, sources claimed on Thursday.

The Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on this textbook, carrying a section on "corruption in the judiciary". The Apex Court has ordered a seizure of all physical copies, along with the takedown of digital forms.

Reacting to the Apex Court's order, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters, "We respect the judiciary with utmost respect. Whatever the judiciary has said is our utmost respect. We will follow it completely. I am deeply saddened by what happened and express my regret."

"When this incident came to my attention, I immediately instructed NCERT to withdraw all the books and ensure they were not distributed further. There was no intention to insult the judiciary. We take the incident seriously," he said.

The Minister said an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken if anyone is found to be involved. He reiterated that such an error will not happen again.