PMO Intervention Secures Safety of Himachal Sailor After US Coast Guard Detains Russian Oil Tanker
Rakshit Chauhan, among three Indians aboard a detailed Russian oil tanker, has been released after nearly three weeks.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 11:42 PM IST
Kangra: The past 19 days were filled with anxiety for the Chauhan family of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, as they waited desperately for news of their son stranded abroad. Their ordeal ended on January 26, when a long-awaited phone call finally came. Hearing their son’s voice, the family broke down in tears of relief.
Rakshit Chauhan, a resident of Palampur, was working as a crew member aboard the Russian oil tanker Marinera (Bella-1), which was recently detained by the US Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean. There were 28 crew members on board, including three Indians, Rakshit among them.
Rakshit had been out of contact since January 7, causing mounting concern at home. His father, Ranjit Singh, said the family was deeply worried as repeated attempts to reach him failed. During the January 26 call, however, Rakshit assured them that he was safe and currently in the United Kingdom, adding that he would return to India soon.
Rakshit’s mother, Rita Devi, said she felt immense relief after speaking to her son and thanked God for his safety. She said her only prayer now is for his safe and early return home.
Ranjit Singh also said that former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur had personally called to update him on his son’s situation. He expressed gratitude to Narendra Modi, Union Minister JP Nadda, and the Government of India, saying the reassuring outcome was possible due to their efforts.
Jairam Thakur said he had taken up the matter with the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for their intervention.