ETV Bharat / bharat

PMO Intervention Secures Safety of Himachal Sailor After US Coast Guard Detains Russian Oil Tanker

Kangra: The past 19 days were filled with anxiety for the Chauhan family of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, as they waited desperately for news of their son stranded abroad. Their ordeal ended on January 26, when a long-awaited phone call finally came. Hearing their son’s voice, the family broke down in tears of relief.

Rakshit Chauhan, a resident of Palampur, was working as a crew member aboard the Russian oil tanker Marinera (Bella-1), which was recently detained by the US Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean. There were 28 crew members on board, including three Indians, Rakshit among them.

Rakshit had been out of contact since January 7, causing mounting concern at home. His father, Ranjit Singh, said the family was deeply worried as repeated attempts to reach him failed. During the January 26 call, however, Rakshit assured them that he was safe and currently in the United Kingdom, adding that he would return to India soon.