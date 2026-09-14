ETV Bharat / bharat

‘PMLA Provisions Can’t Supersede Fundamental Right To Life’: Punjab And Haryana HC Grants Bail To PMLA Accused

Chandigarh: While granting interim medical bail to 76-year-old prisoner Davinder Singh Nirwal, alias Dev, who is involved in a money laundering case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that when a prisoner is in the twilight of their life and suffering from a serious illness, their continued incarceration in jail loses its purpose.

Prioritising human rights, a division bench comprising Justices Anup Chitkara and Harmeet Singh Deol, on September 10, ordered the petitioner's release on bail until December 21, 2026.

Emphasising the balance between human sensitivity and law, the Bench remarked, "Whenever a person over the age of 75 is in custody while suffering from health issues, the concerned (sic) judge must possess the 'spine' to do justice and examine issues related to age and health with great empathy and concern."

The court noted that an ailing old age is a curse, and denying bail to such sick individuals is inhumane and goes against the conscience of the court.

Advocates Tanheer Singh Bariana and Jangveer Singh Bariana, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that their client is battling several serious ailments. He has recently undergone open spinal surgery and is unable to attend to his personal needs while in jail. The counsel assured the court that all relevant documents are already with the ED and there is no risk of the accused absconding.