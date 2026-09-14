‘PMLA Provisions Can’t Supersede Fundamental Right To Life’: Punjab And Haryana HC Grants Bail To PMLA Accused
The court noted that an ailing old age is a curse, and denying bail to such sick individuals goes against the conscience of the court.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Chandigarh: While granting interim medical bail to 76-year-old prisoner Davinder Singh Nirwal, alias Dev, who is involved in a money laundering case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed that when a prisoner is in the twilight of their life and suffering from a serious illness, their continued incarceration in jail loses its purpose.
Prioritising human rights, a division bench comprising Justices Anup Chitkara and Harmeet Singh Deol, on September 10, ordered the petitioner's release on bail until December 21, 2026.
Emphasising the balance between human sensitivity and law, the Bench remarked, "Whenever a person over the age of 75 is in custody while suffering from health issues, the concerned (sic) judge must possess the 'spine' to do justice and examine issues related to age and health with great empathy and concern."
The court noted that an ailing old age is a curse, and denying bail to such sick individuals is inhumane and goes against the conscience of the court.
Advocates Tanheer Singh Bariana and Jangveer Singh Bariana, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that their client is battling several serious ailments. He has recently undergone open spinal surgery and is unable to attend to his personal needs while in jail. The counsel assured the court that all relevant documents are already with the ED and there is no risk of the accused absconding.
However, Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain and Advocate Akash Vashishth opposed the bail application. The ED alleged before the court that "the petitioner faces serious charges regarding the drug trafficking of substances worth crores of rupees (925 kg ketamine and 1 tonne of pseudoephedrine) to countries like China and Canada. He had been evading summons since 2016 and was arrested with great difficulty; therefore, there is a risk of him becoming a fugitive".
The ED stated that the prison administration is taking full care of the accused's medical treatment.
After hearing the ED's arguments, the court clarified that although the provisions of Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, are very stringent, they cannot supersede the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. If a person is medically extremely unfit, medical treatment behind the confines of prison walls becomes merely a formality.
The court ordered Davinder's release upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1,00,000 and a surety. The bench stated that if there is no improvement in his health by December 21, he may apply again for an extension of bail. The accused must surrender at the prison without fail by 11 am on December 22, 2026.
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