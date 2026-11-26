PMLA Attachment Panels Must Have Judicial Member: Supreme Court
The court held that adjudication under Sections 8(2) and 8(3) of the PMLA can be undertaken only by a bench that includes a judicial member.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that any adjudicating authority confirming provisional property attachments by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) must include a judicial member.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that even a single-member bench can adjudicate such matters if its sole member is from the judicial field.
The bench added that adjudication under Sections 8(2) and 8(3) of the PMLA involves interpreting statutory provisions and appreciating evidence. Hence, the presence of a judicial member is essential to ensure legal objectivity and fairness, said the bench.
However, the CJI made it clear that a judicial member is not required while issuing a show-cause notice under Section 8(1) of the Act. The requirement applies to subsequent hearing and determination of whether the attached property is involved in money laundering, added the bench.
The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, reserved judgment in September on a batch of pleas.
The pleas questioned whether the PMLA adjudicating authority that confirms ED attachment orders must include a judicial member and whether it can validly function as a single-member bench.
The bench said that there is no legal mandate that only a judicial member can be appointed as the chairperson of the adjudicating authority.
The bench held that adjudication under Sections 8(2) and 8(3) of the PMLA, which entails interpreting statutory provisions and assessing evidence, can be undertaken only by a bench that includes a judicial member.
It added that proceedings under Sections 20(4) and 21(4), being consequential to adjudication under Sections 8(2) and 8(3), must likewise be heard by a bench comprising a judicial member.
Making the judgment prospective in effect, the bench said it would not disturb pending or decided claims or invalidate orders already issued.
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