ETV Bharat / bharat

PMLA Attachment Panels Must Have Judicial Member: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that any adjudicating authority confirming provisional property attachments by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) must include a judicial member.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that even a single-member bench can adjudicate such matters if its sole member is from the judicial field.

The bench added that adjudication under Sections 8(2) and 8(3) of the PMLA involves interpreting statutory provisions and appreciating evidence. Hence, the presence of a judicial member is essential to ensure legal objectivity and fairness, said the bench.

However, the CJI made it clear that a judicial member is not required while issuing a show-cause notice under Section 8(1) of the Act. The requirement applies to subsequent hearing and determination of whether the attached property is involved in money laundering, added the bench.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, reserved judgment in September on a batch of pleas.

The pleas questioned whether the PMLA adjudicating authority that confirms ED attachment orders must include a judicial member and whether it can validly function as a single-member bench.