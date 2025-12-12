ETV Bharat / bharat

PMFME Scheme Helped Small Entrepreneur Increase Turnover By 1.7 Times: MoS Ravneet Singh

CPI (M) Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu speaks in Rajya Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme (PMFME) has helped small entrepreneurs, farmers and women increase their turnover by 1.7 times, Union Minister Ravneet Singh said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour in the House, the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries said,"The PMFME scheme is for small entrepreneurs, farmers and women. We have received very good response from all states."

The minister said this scheme is till 2026, but all states as well as Niti Aayog have asked the ministry to extend it. He also told the House that the scheme has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore and there is another PLI scheme which also has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore (till 2026).

"This (PMFME) scheme provides subsidy...about 40 per cent beneficiaries under the scheme are women-owned enterprises...this scheme has helped increase turnover by 1.7 times. If somebody has Rs 10 lakh then the benefit (increased turnover) is Rs 17 lakh," he said.