ETV Bharat / bharat

'Political Misdeed': PM Writes To Birla On Now-Defeated Resolution Against LS Speaker, Slams Oppn

New Delhi: In a sharp attack at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the resolution brought against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was driven by motives of self-interest and that certain individuals steeped in "dynastic mindset" want to confine democratic institutions within their own narrow spheres.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks in a letter to Birla, days after the resolution moved by the Congress-led opposition for the removal of the Lok Sabha speaker from office was defeated in the House. Expressing gratitude for the letter, Birla said the prime minister has always held an unwavering faith in the rules, procedures, and traditions of India's parliamentary democracy.

In his letter in Hindi, Modi said, "The no-confidence motion brought against you in the Lok Sabha was defeated in the House. I also congratulate the members of the House for the decisive manner in which they rejected this political misdeed."

"I listened attentively to the statement you delivered in the House following the defeat of the no-confidence motion. The balance, patience, and clarity with which you referenced parliamentary history, the duties of the Speaker, and the supremacy of the rules were truly impressive. For this, I offer you my commendation," he said.

"Your statement was not merely a response to that specific moment; rather, it served as a profound and measured exposition of Indian parliamentary traditions and democratic propriety," the prime minister said. The greatest strength of Indian democracy lies in its constitutional institutions, Modi said, adding Parliament stands as the supreme forum among these institutions. Every voice raised in this House represents the hopes and aspirations of millions of citizens across the country, he said.

"In such a context, the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Speaker extends beyond merely conducting the proceedings; the Speaker also serves as the guardian of democratic traditions, parliamentary rules, and institutional dignity. The clarity with which you asserted in your statement that no one in this House stands above the rules delivers a message that reaffirms the fundamental spirit of our democracy," Modi said in his letter to Birla.

"Differences of opinion are inherent in a democracy. Indeed, it is the diversity of ideas that infuses democracy with vitality. However, it is equally true that there exists a distinct demarcation between disagreement and disrespect," the prime minister said. It is a matter of concern for all those who place their faith in democracy and its institutions that, at times, political disagreement appears to morph into a disregard for parliamentary decorum, Modi said.

Such moments, he said, serve as a true test for the individual occupying the Chair. The restraint, composure, and impartiality with which you navigated these circumstances are truly commendable, the prime minister said. "Every citizen of this nation who cherishes democratic ideals sensed that the no-confidence motion brought against you was driven by motives of personal self-interest and arrogance," Modi said, in a swipe at the Congress and the opposition.

This turn of events caused distress to every individual who holds faith in the democratic process, he said. "This is not the first instance in which this august Chair has been compelled to confront such challenging circumstances. Before you assumed this office, when the Honourable Smt. Sumitra Mahajan held this position, we observed that the conduct of certain members did not align with the dignity expected of every member of this House," Modi said.

Even during that period, on numerous occasions, we witnessed instances of unnecessary acrimony and disrespect directed toward the Chair, he said. "It is regrettable that such tendencies persist even today. Such behaviour is not merely directed at an individual; rather, it undermines the dignity of the institution itself, an institution that stands as a symbol of our entire democracy," Modi said. He asserted that the fundamental essence of Parliament lies in dialogue, reasoned debate, and deliberation.

"Every viewpoint must be accorded the opportunity for expression within these hallowed precincts. Throughout your tenure, you have consistently strived to ensure that the maximum number of members of Parliament are granted the opportunity to speak in the House. Whether they be young MPs, first-time elected representatives, or women parliamentarians, providing everyone with the opportunity to articulate their views serves to broaden the scope and inclusivity of our democracy," he said.