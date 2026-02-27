ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Launch Nationwide HPV Vaccination Programme Tomorrow From Ajmer

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme for girls aged 14 years on Saturday from Ajmer in Rajasthan, the health ministry has informed.

“The nationwide rollout marks a decisive move in India’s public health journey and fulfils the Government’s commitment to advancing the vision of “Swastha Nari”—ensuring prevention, protection and equity at the core of women’s healthcare,” a health ministry spokesperson said.

The programme will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all States and Union Territories.

“The vaccine will be provided free of cost at designated Government health facilities. Vaccination will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, Sub-District and District Hospitals as well as Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals,” the spokesperson said.

Giving more details about the vaccination programme, the official said that each session will be supervised by trained medical officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams.

“All sites will have functional Cold Chain Points (CCPs) and will be linked to 24×7 government health facilities to ensure immediate medical support and management of any rare Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI),” the official said.

Vaccination will be voluntary, and informed consent from parents and guardians will be obtained prior to administration, the official added.

“The special campaign will run in mission mode over a three-month period, during which eligible girls can receive the vaccine daily at designated facilities. Thereafter, the vaccine will continue to be available on routine immunization days,” the official said.

It is worth mentioning that cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India, with over 1 lakh 20 thousand new cases and nearly 80 thousand deaths annually as per the GLOBOCAN 2022 data.