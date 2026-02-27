PM To Launch Nationwide HPV Vaccination Programme Tomorrow From Ajmer
The Indian Medical Association and Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India have trained more than 30,000 doctors for counselling and HPV vaccination initiatives.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme for girls aged 14 years on Saturday from Ajmer in Rajasthan, the health ministry has informed.
“The nationwide rollout marks a decisive move in India’s public health journey and fulfils the Government’s commitment to advancing the vision of “Swastha Nari”—ensuring prevention, protection and equity at the core of women’s healthcare,” a health ministry spokesperson said.
The programme will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all States and Union Territories.
“The vaccine will be provided free of cost at designated Government health facilities. Vaccination will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, Sub-District and District Hospitals as well as Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals,” the spokesperson said.
Giving more details about the vaccination programme, the official said that each session will be supervised by trained medical officers, supported by skilled healthcare teams.
“All sites will have functional Cold Chain Points (CCPs) and will be linked to 24×7 government health facilities to ensure immediate medical support and management of any rare Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI),” the official said.
Vaccination will be voluntary, and informed consent from parents and guardians will be obtained prior to administration, the official added.
“The special campaign will run in mission mode over a three-month period, during which eligible girls can receive the vaccine daily at designated facilities. Thereafter, the vaccine will continue to be available on routine immunization days,” the official said.
It is worth mentioning that cervical cancer remains the second most common cancer among women in India, with over 1 lakh 20 thousand new cases and nearly 80 thousand deaths annually as per the GLOBOCAN 2022 data.
Scientific evidence establishes that almost all cases are caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), particularly types 16 and 18, which account for more than 80 per cent of cervical cancer cases in India.
India’s national programme will use Gardasil, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18 (which cause cervical cancer), as well as types 6 and 11.
HPV vaccines are among the most extensively studied vaccines globally, with more than 500 million doses administered worldwide since 2006. Scientific evidence demonstrates 93–100 per cent effectiveness in preventing cervical cancer caused by vaccine-covered HPV types.
With this launch, India will join over 160 countries that have introduced HPV vaccination into their immunization schedules. More than 90 countries are implementing single-dose HPV vaccination schedules, improving coverage, affordability, and programme efficiency.
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the launch of the Nationwide HPV vaccination drive from Saturday.
“We are deeply appreciative of the historic decision to provide free HPV vaccination for adolescent girls aged 14 years across India, with the formal launch from Ajmer, Rajasthan. This visionary initiative will significantly contribute to the prevention of cervical cancer and safeguard the health and lives of millions of women in our nation,” said IMA president Dr Anilkumar J Nayak in a letter sent to Modi.
He said that the Indian Medical Association, in collaboration with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), has already trained more than 30,000 doctors for counselling and HPV vaccination initiatives across India.
“With more than 1,800 local branches nationwide, IMA stands fully committed to supporting this noble national mission,” Nayak said.