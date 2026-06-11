PM to Chair NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting At Rashtrapati Bhavan
It will focus on the theme "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047". CMs, LGs and representatives of UTs will discuss the country's development roadmap.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Thursday.
Being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, the meeting will focus on the theme "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047", to be attended by Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and representatives of Union Territories to discuss the country's development roadmap.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he would place the state's proposals and key demands before the Centre while aligning his presentation with the meeting's theme. Sawant also congratulated Modi on completing 12 years in office, highlighting the government's achievements in infrastructure and human resource development.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu are among those attending the meeting.
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, is also participating after holding a series of political meetings with national leaders. Sources indicated that Vijay is expected to address the gathering and present Tamil Nadu's priorities and concerns before the council. His participation comes at a time when the newly elected Tamil Nadu government is seeking greater financial support from the Centre for infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives and developmental programmes.
According to NITI Aayog, the meeting will focus on four key pillars of inclusive human development, future-ready skills and human capital, productive employment and entrepreneurship, health and well-being, and ensuring equity and dignity for all. The discussions are expected to contribute to the roadmap for achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.
The deliberations will also focus on collectively charting an implementation roadmap that leverages key enablers, including governance, digital public infrastructure (DPI), convergence, partnerships, and data-driven systems, alongside a structured mechanism to track short, medium, and long-term outcomes, ensuring accountability and measurable impact.
A key thrust will be on aligning state visions with the national vision on inclusive human development, reinforcing a unified and collaborative approach toward equitable and sustainable growth.
The governing council will also focus on the recommendations of the fifth national conference of chief secretaries held from December 26 to 28, 2025, where recommendations were made on five key themes, including Early Childhood Education: Laying the Foundation, Schooling: Building Blocks, Skilling: Future-Ready Workforce, Higher Education: Knowledge Economy, and Sports and Extracurricular: Beyond Classrooms.
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