ETV Bharat / bharat

PM to Chair NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NITI Aayog vice chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri and other dignitaries ahead of the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 11th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Thursday.

Being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, the meeting will focus on the theme "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047", to be attended by Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and representatives of Union Territories to discuss the country's development roadmap.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said he would place the state's proposals and key demands before the Centre while aligning his presentation with the meeting's theme. Sawant also congratulated Modi on completing 12 years in office, highlighting the government's achievements in infrastructure and human resource development.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu are among those attending the meeting.

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, who is on a three-day visit to Delhi, is also participating after holding a series of political meetings with national leaders. Sources indicated that Vijay is expected to address the gathering and present Tamil Nadu's priorities and concerns before the council. His participation comes at a time when the newly elected Tamil Nadu government is seeking greater financial support from the Centre for infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives and developmental programmes.