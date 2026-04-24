ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Takes Boat Ride On Hooghly River In Kolkata, Tries His Hand At Photographing

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride on the Hooghly River here on Friday morning and met with boatmen and morning walkers.

Modi posted a few photographs of his river trip on social media, in which he is seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera in hand, and the iconic Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu are visible in the background.

"Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge," the Prime Minister said on X. For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place, he said.