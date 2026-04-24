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PM Takes Boat Ride On Hooghly River In Kolkata, Tries His Hand At Photographing

Modi posted a few photographs of his river trip on social media, in which he is seen seated on a wooden boat.

PM Takes Boat Ride On Hooghly River In Kolkata, Tries His Hand At Photographing
PM Modi takes boat ride on Hooghly river in Kolkata on Friday (X/@narendramodi)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride on the Hooghly River here on Friday morning and met with boatmen and morning walkers.

Modi posted a few photographs of his river trip on social media, in which he is seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera in hand, and the iconic Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu are visible in the background.

"Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge," the Prime Minister said on X. For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place, he said.

"One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga," Modi said on social media.

The Prime Minister said he had the opportunity to "meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers". "On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people," Modi said.

The Prime Minister is actively campaigning for the BJP in the assembly elections, the first phase of which was held on Thursday. The second round of the elections will be held on April 29, and the counting of votes will be on May 4.

Read more:

  1. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC Will Not Even Open An Account In Many Districts, Says PM Modi
  2. Congress Responds To ECI Notice To Kharge Over His 'Terrorist' Remarks Against PM Modi, Seeks More Time

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PM MODI IN BENGAL
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026
NARENDRA MODI

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