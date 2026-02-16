ETV Bharat / bharat

PM 'Runs Away' From Speaking In Parliament, Interview 'Hollow Words': Derek O'Brien

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his interview with PTI, calling it "hollow words", while he "ran away" from speaking in Parliament.

O'Brien, TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha, also took a jibe at the prime minister, calling him a "teleprompter tycoon". "More hollow words from PM Modi, aka Teleprompter Tycoon, who runs away from speaking on the floor of Parliament," O'Brien told PTI, in a reaction to the interview.

In an unprecedented development, the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks during the recently-concluded Budget session without the prime minister's customary reply, in the face of relentless sloganeering by Opposition members.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later said he had "concrete information" that many Congress members might move towards Prime Minister Modi's seat and carry out "some unexpected act" as a result of which he had requested him not to come to the House to reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.