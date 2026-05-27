ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Reviews Seven Critical Infra Projects Worth Around Rs 30K Crore At 51st Meeting Of PRAGATI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 51st meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, by seamlessly integrating efforts of the Central and State governments, at Seva Teerth.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed seven critical infrastructure projects across the Railways, Power and Road sectors covering nine states worth around Rs 30,000 crore. The projects, pivotal to economic growth and public welfare, were reviewed with a focus on timelines, inter-agency coordination, and timely issue resolution. The Prime Minister also reviewed Ken Betwa Link Project and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

While reviewing power sector projects, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across urban areas, with a special focus on cities, residential clusters and public institutions. He underlined that rooftop solar should be taken up in mission mode to reduce electricity costs, improve energy security and promote clean energy at the household and community level.

While reviewing road and port connectivity projects, it was emphasised that Vadhavan Port should be developed as a model of port-led, multi-modal development, where every major mode of transport is seamlessly integrated to create a future-ready logistics ecosystem. The project should not be seen merely as a port, but as a national gateway connected through coastal shipping, inland waterways, dedicated freight corridors, high-speed rail connectivity, highways and airport linkages.