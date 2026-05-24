ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Remains Silent While 22 Lakh Children's Future At Stake', Says Rahul Gandhi On NEET Paper Leak

File photo of Rahul Gandhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence over the NEET paper leak controversy while highlighting the plight of 22 lakh students. Gandhi also demanded accountability while reiterated his call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, citing repeated NEET leaks and government inaction. “When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake, and the PM remains silent—then the government is not focused on responding, but on evading. Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET—we will not stop,” he posted on X in Hindi, along with a video of a protest led by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Hyderabad, Telangana. Under the leadership of NSUI President Vinod Jakhar, NSUI members took out a foot march and warned the central government against adopting “anti-youth policies”.