'PM Remains Silent While 22 Lakh Children's Future At Stake', Says Rahul Gandhi On NEET Paper Leak
Congress party has also reacted over the issue saying that the NEET paper leak “has plunged the futures of millions of students into darkness.”
Published : May 24, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence over the NEET paper leak controversy while highlighting the plight of 22 lakh students. Gandhi also demanded accountability while reiterated his call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, citing repeated NEET leaks and government inaction.
“When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake, and the PM remains silent—then the government is not focused on responding, but on evading. Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET—we will not stop,” he posted on X in Hindi, along with a video of a protest led by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Hyderabad, Telangana.
जब लाखों युवा सड़क पर हों, 22 लाख बच्चों का भविष्य दांव पर हो और PM चुप हो - तो सरकार जवाब देने नहीं, बचने में लगी है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2026
जब तक धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इस्तीफा नहीं होता और NEET जैसे पेपर लीक रोकने के लिए foolproof सिस्टम नहीं बनता - हम रुकेंगे नहीं।pic.twitter.com/6KrhfUqDkL
Under the leadership of NSUI President Vinod Jakhar, NSUI members took out a foot march and warned the central government against adopting “anti-youth policies”.
Congress party has also reacted over the issue while sharing the same video as that of Gandhi, saying that the NEET paper leak “has plunged the futures of millions of students into darkness.”
“Under the Modi government, the paper leak mafia is thriving, while those responsible sit back and watch the spectacle….We will not tolerate this tampering with the futures of students in the slightest. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately, and strict action must be taken against the culprits,” Congress posted on X in Hindi.
The NSUI also reacted separately over the NEET paper leak issue terming the NEET paper leak “an assault on the dreams of 22 lakh students”.
“Tampering with students' futures will no longer be tolerated. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately, and strict action must be taken against all those responsible for the NEET paper leak,” the student body added.
NEET पेपर लीक सिर्फ एक घोटाला नहीं, बल्कि 22 लाख छात्रों के सपनों पर हमला है। मोदी सरकार में शिक्षा व्यवस्था माफियाओं के हवाले हो चुकी है और मेहनत करने वाले छात्र लगातार अन्याय झेल रहे हैं।— NSUI (@nsui) May 24, 2026
हैदराबाद में NSUI राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @VinodJakharIN जी के नेतृत्व में छात्रों और… pic.twitter.com/quEmUK8slS
The NEET-UG 2026, held on May 3 for nearly 23 lakh candidates, was cancelled on May 12 after the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed questions had been leaked. Education Minister Pradhan admitted questions had gone out as "guess papers" and defended the NTA’s accountability while announcing a re-test. The cancellation, approved by the government, sparked protests and demands for AIIMS-Delhi to take over the exam’s conduct.
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