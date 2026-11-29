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PM Recalls Bhupen Hazarika's 1962 War Song, Says His Music Inspired Generations Of Indians

New Delhi: Recalling how legendary singer-composer Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika inspired the country's youth through his strong patriotic compositions during the 1962 India-China war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the musical genius gave voice to India's emotions and captured an entire era through his songs. Highlighting Hazarika's contribution to national consciousness, Modi particularly referred to his wartime composition 'Buku Hom Hom Kore', through which the singer called upon the country's youth to remain prepared to sacrifice everything for the motherland when the nation faced a grave challenge.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations in New Delhi, Modi said the legendary artiste was not merely a musician but a cultural icon whose compositions inspired generations and connected people across geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the inaugural Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran playback singer Usha Mangeshkar during the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks through an exhibition during the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi (IANS)

Recalling Hazarika's patriotic appeal during the 1962 war, Modi said the singer urged young people to rise to the occasion when the country's sovereignty was under threat. Modi said his songs reflected an unwavering commitment to the nation while remaining deeply rooted in Assamese identity. The Prime Minister also recalled Hazarika's famous assertion that every Assamese should be a good Assamese as well as a good Indian, underlining his belief in regional pride coexisting with national identity."Bhupen Da did not merely write songs; he wrote an entire era through his songs," Modi said, adding that the singer gave a soul to musical notes, new life to words and used music as an instrument to unite society. He said Hazarika brought together the vast cultural landscapes of the Ganga and the Brahmaputra, connected India's diverse communities and took folk music beyond linguistic boundaries to reach younger generations.Modi also referred to Hazarika's deep emotional attachment to the Brahmaputra, citing his iconic composition 'Bistirno Parore', in which the singer questioned the river's silence in the face of injustice, exploitation and human suffering. He said Hazarika's vision of a new Assam and a new India resonated with the aspirations of today's youth, who are making strides in startups, space technology, agriculture, finance, sports and science.On the occasion, the Prime Minister released a Saregama collection comprising 500 songs of Hazarika, an initiative aimed at preserving and popularising the musical legacy of the legendary artiste among future generations.He also presented the newly instituted Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar. Instituted by the Assam government in memory of the legendary musician, the award was presented for the first time.The ceremony was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, members of Hazarika's family and prominent personalities from the cultural fraternity.Other Chief Ministers like Pema Khandu from Arunachal Pradesh and Manik Saha from Tripura were also present. Conclusion:National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pabitra Margherita also attended the program.Modi said the year-long birth centenary celebrations, which began in Guwahati and concluded in the national capital, represented the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Describing Hazarika as a nationalist and a true patriot, Modi said his musical legacy transcended regional boundaries and represented the cultural and emotional diversity of India.He also called for making Hazarika's songs part of educational curricula, preserving his compositions, conducting research on his ideas and translating his literary works into different Indian languages. "The centenary celebrations might have concluded, but Hazarika's legacy would continue to inspire generations," Modi added.The closing ceremony also witnessed a mega cultural program where renowned singers like Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), Shreya Ghoshal, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan and others participated.