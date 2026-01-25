ETV Bharat / bharat

'Being Voter Is Greatest Privilege': PM Pens Letter To MY-Bharat Volunteers, Youths On National Voters' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his ink-marked finger to people after casting his vote for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling booth of Nishan Higher Secondary School, in Ahmedabad. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to take part in democratic processes, saying being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future.

In a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on National Voters' Day, he termed voters as the decider of the destiny (bhagya vidhata) of India's development journey. “To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy. Voting is a sacred constitutional right and a mark of participation in Bharat's future,” the prime minister said.

“The voter is the Bhagya Vidhata of our development journey. That indelible ink on a finger is a badge of honour that ensures our democracy remains vibrant and purposeful,” Modi said. “Many youngsters among your friends or relatives may be first-time voters. This is a moment of great significance for them. Our first-time voters should be welcomed into democracy as individuals who hold the power to transform the destiny of our country,” he said.

The prime minister said the MY-Bharat volunteers belong to a generation that does not wait for things to happen but actively participates in making things happen with a 'Can Do' spirit.

“You can spread awareness about the importance of becoming a voter,” he said. He complimented all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen democratic processes. "Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future," Modi said.