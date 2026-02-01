ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Lauds Union Budget 2026, Says It Will Give India's Reform Express New Energy And Momentum

In this screengrab from a video posted on Feb. 1, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation as he gives his remarks on the Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi. ( PTI via @NarendraModi/YT )

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-2027, saying it reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

PM also described the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "historic", saying it has strengthened the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.

In his televised post-budget comments on the Budget, PM Modi also said the budget was a "highway of opportunities". "Today’s budget is historic. It reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat," he added.

PM Modi said the budget reflects the empowered presence of the nation's feminine strength. He said Sitharaman has set a new record by presenting the country's budget for the ninth consecutive time.

PM Modi said this year's budget presents an ambitious roadmap to give new momentum to the 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.