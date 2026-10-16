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PM Narendra Modi To Visit Canada On December 11 And 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026 in Evian, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Ottawa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11 and 12, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said. The date of the visit was also confirmed by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney while speaking with visitors at a local restaurant in Calgary on Thursday morning.

Carney said he just spoke to Modi and the visit will take place in Toronto and Ottawa. “We’ll see if we can broaden it out,” he added. The Indian High Commission in a social media post on Thursday said Modi will visit Canada on December 11-12.

“In the recent conversation with Rt. Hon. PM Mark Carney, both the leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and work towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties,” it said. On Tuesday, Modi said he had a "warm and productive" conversation with his Canadian counterpart, with both leaders agreeing to build on the "positive momentum" in bilateral ties. In a post on X, Modi said that together, India and Canada are contributing towards a "more stable and prosperous world."