ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre and Viveka Memorial In Mysuru On August 1

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre and Viveka Memorial in Mysuru on August 1.

The Viveka Memorial is built by the Ramakrishna Ashram on Narayana Shastri Road. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate it at around 3:30 PM.

He will visit the building and examine rare photographs, letters, objects and historical documents related to Swami Vivekananda. Later, the Prime Minister, who will meditate for some time near the statue of Vivekananda, will inaugurate the Cultural Youth Centre and view its various sections.

Later, at 4:30 PM, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at the Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala Stadium. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar will participate in the program as guests of honour. BJP state president BY Vijayendra and others will participate, Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji Maharaj told a media conference.

Arrangements have been made for about 700 invitees in the center's auditorium. Maharaj said that a three-minute documentary on Swami Vivekananda's visit to Mysuru and the Viveka Memorial will be screened for the Prime Minister on this occasion.

More than 120 monks participating: Over 120 sadhus, saints and monks, Matajis and representatives of various mutts and organisations from different parts of the country will participate in the program. Also, 150 dignitaries, around 6,000 students, senior students, teachers, donors and invited devotees will be allowed entry only. Special security arrangements have been made in view of the Prime Minister's program.