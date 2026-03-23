Movement Through Hormuz A Challenge, Govt Making Efforts To Ensure Safety Of Indian Ships: PM Modi In Lok Sabha
PM Modi reiterated that attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST|
Updated : March 23, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge since the start of the war, but despite that, the government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain least affected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed Lok Sabha on the West Asia conflict.
India, from the very beginning, has expressed deep concern about the conflict, PM Modi said and added that he has spoken to the leaders of West Asia, requesting them to end the escalation.
"India has opposed attacks on civilian, energy, and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable. Through diplomacy, India is making continuous efforts to ensure the safe movement of Indian ships in this situation," the PM said.
West Asia Conflict Concerning, Having Serious Impact On Global Economy, PM Modi In Lok Sabha#PMModi #LokSabha #WestAsiaConflict #USIranWar #MiddleEastCrisis #USIsraelIranWar #OilCrisis pic.twitter.com/ivOSM6bIQl— ETV Bharat (@ETVBharatEng) March 23, 2026
"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. For us, the region is also important for one more reason. Around 1 crore Indians reside in this region. So, the Indian Parliament must unitedly give a voice," he said.
West Asia war, he added, has set unprecedented challenges for India too. "The situation and the escalation have now passed three weeks, creating adverse effects on the global economy and livelihoods. This war has created unexpected challenges, including economic, national security, and humanitarian issues," PM Modi said.
He said that countries affected by the war have business relations with India and a significant portion of India's crude oil and gas requirements is fulfilled by the region.
The PM said that every Indian stuck in the war-affected region "is being given every possible help". "I have spoken to the heads of state of West Asian countries, and all have ensured the safety of Indians. Sadly, many lives were lost and many people were injured. Their families are being given the necessary help, and treatment is being ensured. In India and in other affected countries, 24/7 emergency services are being ensured for help," he said.
On India's LPG requirement, he said the government was prioritising domestic users. "We all know that India imports 60 percent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased," the PM said.
He assured that India has more than 5.3 million metric tonnes of strategic petroleum reserves and the government is also working on arrangements for more than 6.5 million metric tonnes of additional storage.
"Apart from this, the reserves held by our oil companies are separate. In the last 11 years, our refining capacity has increased significantly. The government is in constant contact with suppliers from different countries. The effort is to ensure that oil and gas supplies continue from wherever possible. Because of such efforts, many of our ships that were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz have also arrived in India," Modi said.
Referring to ethanol blending, he said it has helped save the import of about 4.5 crore barrels of oil every year. Railway electrification, he added, was also bringing great benefits and had it not happened, an additional 180 crore litres of diesel would have been required every year.
"We have also expanded the metro network. In 2014, the metro network was less than 250 km, which has now increased to more than 1100 km," the PM said.
He assured that India has adequate coal stock available, as the country has created a record by producing more than 1 billion tonnes of coal for the second consecutive year.
"Due to the war, and as the summer season has begun in India, electricity demand has increased. At present, all power plants in the country have adequate coal stock available...In the last decade, the country has also taken major steps towards renewable energy," PM Modi said.
Speaking about farmers' needs, he said that six urea plants have started in the country in the last decade, and his government has been encouraging farmers to practice organic farming. "I want to assure the House that the government will stand with the farmers," he said.
"The farmers of our country have filled our food grain reserves, so India is well prepared in terms of food security. We are also making efforts to ensure that the Kharif sowing takes place properly. For this, the government has made adequate arrangements for fertilisers to deal with any emergency. In the past as well, our government did not let the impact of global crises fall on our farmers," the Prime Minister said.
He also flagged black marketing and directed the authorities to respond promptly to such complaints.
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