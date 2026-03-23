ETV Bharat / bharat

Movement Through Hormuz A Challenge, Govt Making Efforts To Ensure Safety Of Indian Ships: PM Modi In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Cargo movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been a challenge since the start of the war, but despite that, the government is ensuring that gas and fuel supplies remain least affected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he addressed Lok Sabha on the West Asia conflict.

India, from the very beginning, has expressed deep concern about the conflict, PM Modi said and added that he has spoken to the leaders of West Asia, requesting them to end the escalation.

"India has opposed attacks on civilian, energy, and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable. Through diplomacy, India is making continuous efforts to ensure the safe movement of Indian ships in this situation," the PM said.

"The situation in West Asia is worrisome. For us, the region is also important for one more reason. Around 1 crore Indians reside in this region. So, the Indian Parliament must unitedly give a voice," he said.

West Asia war, he added, has set unprecedented challenges for India too. "The situation and the escalation have now passed three weeks, creating adverse effects on the global economy and livelihoods. This war has created unexpected challenges, including economic, national security, and humanitarian issues," PM Modi said.

He said that countries affected by the war have business relations with India and a significant portion of India's crude oil and gas requirements is fulfilled by the region.

The PM said that every Indian stuck in the war-affected region "is being given every possible help". "I have spoken to the heads of state of West Asian countries, and all have ensured the safety of Indians. Sadly, many lives were lost and many people were injured. Their families are being given the necessary help, and treatment is being ensured. In India and in other affected countries, 24/7 emergency services are being ensured for help," he said.

On India's LPG requirement, he said the government was prioritising domestic users. "We all know that India imports 60 percent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic supply. LPG production in the country is also being increased," the PM said.